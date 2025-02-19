Guide to GN: MEDICARE

On the web at www.medicare.
gov. Medicare is a health insurance
program for person 65 years of age
and older and those under 65 who are
disabled.
It is a national program run by the
federal government. Medicare has
two parts: hospital insurance and
medical insurance. It covers treat-
ment of illnesses and the cost of most
necessary hospital stays.
If you are approaching 65, remem-
ber enrollment periods for Medicare
are: 1. Three months before your 65th
birthday; and 2. Between Jan. 1 and
March 31 of each year. These are the
only times you will be able to apply
for the program. Bring your birth cer-
tificate and Social Security card when
applying.
Call 1-800-633-4227 toll free or visit
your local Social Security Office:
211 Station Road (5th Floor)