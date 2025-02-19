Quantcast
Great Neck

Guide to GN: MEDICARE

On the web at www.medicare.

gov. Medicare is a health insurance

program for person 65 years of age

and older and those under 65 who are

disabled.

 

It is a national program run by the

federal government. Medicare has

two parts: hospital insurance and

medical insurance. It covers treat-

ment of illnesses and the cost of most

necessary hospital stays.

 

If you are approaching 65, remem-

ber enrollment periods for Medicare

are: 1. Three months before your 65th

birthday; and 2. Between Jan. 1 and

March 31 of each year. These are the

only times you will be able to apply

for the program. Bring your birth cer-

tificate and Social Security card when

applying.

 

Call 1-800-633-4227 toll free or visit

your local Social Security Office:

211 Station Road (5th Floor)

