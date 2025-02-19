Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Great Neck

Guide to GN: POLICE

NASSAU COUNTY SIXTH PRECINCT
100 Community Drive
Manhasset N.Y. 11030
(516) 573-6600
Commanding Officer: Inspector Vitelli

VILLAGE OF GREAT NECK ESTATES
1 Cedar Drive
Great Neck, NY 11021
Non-emergencies: (516) 487-7700
Chief of Police: Ricardo Moreno III

VILLAGE OF KENSINGTON
1A Beverly Road
Great Neck, NY 11021
Emergencies: (516) 482-0480
Non-emergencies: (516) 482-2853
kensingtonpd@yahoo.com
Commissioner of Police and DPW: Susan Lopatkin

VILLAGE OF KINGS POINT
32 Stepping Stone Lane
Kings Point, NY 11024
Phone: (516) 482-1000
Commissioner: Daniel Flanagan

VILLAGE OF LAKE SUCCESS
15 Vanderbilt Drive
Great Neck, NY 11020
Phone: (516) 482-4600
Chief of Police: Joseph Gardella
Assistant Chief: Mark Staniszewski
Liaison: Hon. Lawrence W. Farkas

Vitelli
Nassau County Police Department Sixth Precinct Commanding Officer Vitelli

About the Author

Cameryn Oakes

Cameryn Oakes is The Long Island Press’ reporter covering the communities of Great Neck, Manhasset and the Town of North Hempstead. Born and raised in California’s capitol, Cameryn now resides in Brooklyn. She began her journalism career with Blank Slate Media in February of 2023, which has since merged with The Long Island Press. Her prior work included a summer internship at The Stockton Record where she covered a national murder trial and as managing editor at her college newspaper, The Mustang News, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

More Great Neck News

More from our Sister Sites