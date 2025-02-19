Quantcast
Great Neck

Guide to GN: POST OFFICES

1 Welwyn Road
Great Neck, NY 11021
Phone: (516) 482-5013

661 Middle Neck Road
Great Neck, NY 11023
Phone: (516) 734-2988

308 E. Shore Road
Great Neck, NY 11023
Phone: (516) 466-4208

About the Author

Cameryn Oakes

Cameryn Oakes is The Long Island Press’ reporter covering the communities of Great Neck, Manhasset and the Town of North Hempstead. Born and raised in California’s capitol, Cameryn now resides in Brooklyn. She began her journalism career with Blank Slate Media in February of 2023, which has since merged with The Long Island Press. Her prior work included a summer internship at The Stockton Record where she covered a national murder trial and as managing editor at her college newspaper, The Mustang News, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

