Great Neck

Guide to GN: WATER DISTRICTS

GREAT NECK WATER
POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT
236 East Shore Road
Great Neck, NY 11023
Telephone: (516) 482-0238
Fax: (516) 482-8713
www.gnwpcd.net
Chairperson: Patty Katz
Steve Reiter
Mark Berger

WATER AUTHORITY OF
GREAT NECK NORTH
50 Watermill Lane, Great Neck, NY
Phone: (516) 487-7973
Fax: (516) 487-5048
Emergency After Hours:
(516) 482-0210
www.waterauthorityofgreatnecknorth.com

Management And Operations:
Superintendent: Gregory C. Graziano
Contracting Officer: Gregory C. Graziano
Assistant Superintendent: Michael Rispoli
Supervisor of Water Plant Operations: Adam Solow,
Treasurer: Judith Flynn
Secretary and Public Information Officer: Debra Ray

Board of Directors:
Chairperson: Michael C. Kalnick
Vice Chairperson: Ralph J. Kreitzman
Deputy Chairperson: Robert J. Graziano

Representatives:
Carol Frank, Village of Kings Point
Jay Johneas, Village of Great Neck
Michael C. Kalnick, Town of North Hempstead
Dan Levy, Mayor of the Village of Saddle Rock
Dana Lustbader, Village of Kensington
Irving Rosenstein, Village of Great Neck Plaza
Michael Smiley, Village of Great Neck Estates
Steven Weinberg, Mayor of the Village of Thomaston

MANHASSET-LAKEVILLE
WATER DISTRICT
70 East Shore Road
Great Neck, NY 11023
Phone: (516) 466-4416
Fax: (516) 466-2748
info@mlwd.net
https://mlwd.net/

Board Of Water Commissioners:
Chairman: Steve Flynn
Treasurer: Mark S. Sauvigne
Secretary: Brian J. Morris
Superintendent: Paul J. Schrader, P.E.

