Independent films fans treated to double screening at Cinema Arts Centre

Independent film fans came out to the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington to screen two movies, Spirit Riser and Screamwalkers, back-to-back.

Two scrappy micro-budget independent films shared the screen at the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington. They shared a lo-fi aesthetic, both made on very low budgets, but stand uniquely apart from anything currently in theaters.

Spirit Riser, from director Dylan Mars Greenberg, is a story of two sisters who are thrown out of their isolation and onto opposite coasts of America by a terrifying cosmic entity. The movie was filmed in both New York City and Los Angeles. It stars Amanda Flowers, Summer Greenberg, Michael Madsen, Cherie Currie, Kansas Bowling, and Parker Love Bowling.

Screamwalkers, from Long Island director Sean Q. King. It’s a story that follows a student who is surrounded by the strange murders of her friends by a mysterious cat-like killer. Screamwalkers stars Long Island actors Elizabeth Davoli, Glenn McBride Jr., and scream queen Sasha Graham.

Both independent films can now be seen on streaming services.

