March book discussions at the Syosset Library

Book discussions at the Syosset Public Library do not require registration in advance. Copies of the book will be available through the library.
The Syosset Public library is located at 225 South Oyster Bay Road.
Morning Mystery Book Discussion
March 11, at 11:00 a.m.
Join Sonia Grgas, Reference Librarian, at the library for a Morning Mystery Book Discussion of the novel “Finlay Donovan Is Killing It” by Elle Cosimano. Copies of the book will be available at the Circulation Desk one month before the discussion.
Long Island Reads Book Discussion
March 25, at 2:00 p.m.
Join Evelyn Hershkowitz, Readers’ Services Librarian, for an in-person discussion of the 2025 Long Island Reads selection “On Fire Island” by Jane L. Rosen. Copies of the book will be available at the Circulation Desk one month before the program.