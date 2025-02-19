Variety Child Learning Center holds winter wonderland and book fair

Janet Koch, CEO of learning center, reads to a young student at the Winter Wonderland Festival and Scholastic Book Fair at the Syosset campus

Variety Children’s Learning Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the development, education and inclusion of children with differing abilities, hosted its annual Winter Wonderland Festival and Scholastic Book Fair at its Syosset campus.

At the event, parents, students, and staff celebrated the anticipation of the school’s winter recess with such fun events as mock sledding, paper plate skating, “snow much fun” sensory, a hot chocolate marshmallow toss, a snow globe photo booth, music, dance and other interactive activities.

At the book fair, students could select books to read or have read to them during the school break.

For more information about the center and the scope of services or to support its mission of helping children maximize their potential, please visit varietyclc.org.