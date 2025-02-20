Glen Cove couples renew vows at first-annual ceremony

Arthur & Toya Davis celebrated 60 years together at City Hall this Valentine’s Day

Couples gathered at City Hall in Glen Cove for the first-ever Vow Renewal Ceremony, marking a special Valentine’s Day celebration. The ceremony, led by Mayor Pam Panzenbeck, brought together couples to reaffirm their commitments to one another.

The ceremony honored thirteen couples, each with their own unique love story:

Carolyn and Agostino Ienopoli celebrated 8 years

Cesar and Maricela Dorado celebrated 10 years

Elana and Logan Blumenfeld celebrated 11 years

Michele and Bunty Anand celebrated 13 years

David and Alissa Woska celebrated 30 years

Eusebio and Esther Cedano celebrated 35 years

Claude and Allison Turner celebrated 36 years

Peter and Rita Willet celebrated 40 years

Warren Koedding and Gail Carlin celebrated 44 years

Phil and Jackie DiLeo celebrated 52 years

Dave and Peggy Nieri celebrated 52 years

Mike and Shirley DiLeo celebrated 56 years

Arthur and Toya Davis celebrated 60 years together

Each couple was presented with a rose, and a slideshow featured photos from each couple’s wedding day and life together.