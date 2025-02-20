Glen Cove couples renew vows at first-annual ceremony

Couples gathered at City Hall in Glen Cove for the first-ever Vow Renewal Ceremony, marking a special Valentine’s Day celebration. The ceremony, led by Mayor Pam Panzenbeck, brought together couples to reaffirm their commitments to one another.
The ceremony honored thirteen couples, each with their own unique love story:
- Carolyn and Agostino Ienopoli celebrated 8 years
- Cesar and Maricela Dorado celebrated 10 years
- Elana and Logan Blumenfeld celebrated 11 years
- Michele and Bunty Anand celebrated 13 years
- David and Alissa Woska celebrated 30 years
- Eusebio and Esther Cedano celebrated 35 years
- Claude and Allison Turner celebrated 36 years
- Peter and Rita Willet celebrated 40 years
- Warren Koedding and Gail Carlin celebrated 44 years
- Phil and Jackie DiLeo celebrated 52 years
- Dave and Peggy Nieri celebrated 52 years
- Mike and Shirley DiLeo celebrated 56 years
- Arthur and Toya Davis celebrated 60 years together
Each couple was presented with a rose, and a slideshow featured photos from each couple’s wedding day and life together.