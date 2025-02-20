Quantcast
Great Neck

Guide to GN: FIRE DEPARTMENTS

Great Neck Alert Engine,
Hook, Ladder and Hose Co., No. 1, Inc.
555 Middle Neck Road
Great Neck, NY 11023
Business Phone: (516) 487-1057
www.alertfd.org

Department Officers:
Chief: Carlos Gallo
1st Assistant Chief: Roger Beltran
2nd Assistant Chief: John Purcell
Captain: Tyler Plakstis
1st Lieutenant: Ryan Plakstis
2nd Lieutenant: Jonathan Gomez

Company Officers:
President: Rene Guerrero
Vice President: Robert Campbell
Recording Secretary: John E. Baumann
Treasurer: Frank Vaccaro
Financial Secretary: Bradley Meier

Board of Directors:
Chairman of the Board: Michael Green
Trustee: Michael Lang
Trustee: Eliiot Paimany
Trustee: William McGirr
Trustee: Maurice Sulla

Great Neck Vigilant
Fire Company Engine and
Hook and Ladder Co., Inc.
83 Cutter Mill Road,
Great Neck, NY 11021
(516) 482-1086, Business Office
www.vigilantfd.com

Board of Officers:
Chief of Department: Scott MacDonald
1st Assistant Fire Chief: Kenny Yang
2nd Assistant Chief: Daniel Behnam
Captain: Isaac Wainston
2nd Captain: Daniel Soleimani
1st Lieutenant: Jeffrey Loloi
2nd Lieutenant: Ethan Moezinia
EMS 1st Assistant Chief: Amanda Molina
EMS Captain: Daniella Salim
EMS 1st Lieutenant: Zoe Mahfar
EMS 2nd Lieutenant: David Wong

President: Phil Katz
Vice President: Zach Goldfarb
Treasurer: Kimberly Molina
Recording Secretary: Santosh Mahat
Financial Secretary: Shawn Thelen
Sergeant-at-Arms: Evan Neman

Trustee: David Weiss
Trustee: Simon Zar
Trustee: Steve Goodman
Trustee: Rodney Ashir
Trustee: Joshua Forst
Trustee: Conrad Singer

Manhasset-Lakeville
Fire Department
Chief’s Office
170 East Shore Road
Great Neck, NY 11023
Non-emergency phone:
516-466-4416
Emergency phone:
(516) 466-4411
Fax: 516-466-4435

Manhasset-Lakeville
Water/Fire District
Board of Commissioners
Commissioner: Steven Flynn
Commissioner: Mark Sauvigne
Commissioner: Brian J. Morris

Chief Officers:
Chief of Department: Joseph Antonelli
1st Deputy Chief: David Porras
2nd Deputy Chief: Michael Rice
3rd Deputy Chief: Gregory Weisburd
4th Deputy Chief: Scott Chen

Department Fiscal Officers:
President: Michael Bernatovic, Company #3
Vice President: Michael Dea, Company #1
Sergeant-at-Arms: Alan Gragossian, Company #2
Secretary: Robert Fener, Company #4
Treasurer: Michael Fener, Company #4
Assistant Treasurer: Brian Levings, Company #4
Judge Advocate: Lee Genser, Ambulance Unit
Chaplains: Deacon Rachid Murad, Rabbi Marim Charry, Reverend Stephen Tamke
Surgeons: Dr. Sanford Ratner

Fire Company No. 1
35 Bayview Ave., Manhasset,
NY 11030
Captain: Aaron Tomlinson
1st Lieutenant: John Depietro
2nd Lieutenant: Dino Brucculeri

Fire Company No. 2
2 Community Drive East
Manhasset, NY 11030
Captain: Matthew Weilep
1st Lieutenant: Nick Matteo
2nd Lieutenant: Paul Radman

Fire Company No. 3
25 Prospect Street
Great Neck, NY 11021
Captain: Kevin Lee
1st Lieutenant: Jon Yang
2nd Lieutenant: Francisco Flores

Fire Company No. 4
97 Jayson Avenue
Great Neck, NY 11021
Captain: Dylan Tracy
1st Lieutenant: Mike Fiala
2nd Lieutenant: Nick Koskinas

Fire Company No. 5
21 78th Avenue
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Captain: Brian Wood
1st Lieutenant: Sunjay Verma
2nd Lieutenant: Rodger Recker

Ambulance Unit
25 Prospect Street
Great Neck, NY 11021
Captain: Joshua Prisamt
1st Lieutenant: Lee Genser

