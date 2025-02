Guide to GN: VILLAGES

Village of Great Neck

767 Middle Neck Road • Great Neck, NY 11024 • (516) 482-2000 • www.greatneckvillage.org

MAYOR

Pedram Bral

DEPUTY MAYOR

Barton Sobel

TRUSTEE

Steven Hope

TRUSTEE

Eli Kashi

TRUSTEE

Anne Mendelson

ZONING BOARD

OF APPEALS

Chairperson: Dennis Grossman

Member: Dr. Carl Abraham

Member: Jay Johneas

Member: Ronald Poons

Member: Charles Segal

PLANNING

BOARD

Chairperson: Michael Fuller

Member: David Barkhordar

Member: Adam Cohen

Member: Susan Shore

Alternate Member: Malka Louzan

ARCHITECTURAL

REVIEW COMMITTEE

Chairperson: Michael Moslin

Member: Alexia Friend

Member: Ilana Kroll

Member: Anne Mendelson

Member: Steve Reiter

HOUSING AUTHORITY

Chairperson: Lollie Stancati

Secretary: Rebecca Mostel

Treasurer: Christine Campbell

Vice Chairperson: Perry Habib

Member: Betty Gross

MAIN OFFICE STAFF

Clerk-Treasurer: Abraham Cohan

Deputy Clerk: Maria Guercia

Deputy Treasurer: Grace Lin

Accounts Payable: Nancy Fromigia

BUILDING DEPARTMENT

Superintendent of Buildings:

Michael Sweeney

Code Enforcement Inspector:

Christopher DeGiso

Building Inspector: Raffaella Bertucci

Secretary to the Planning Board:

Jacqueline Nissan

Secretary to Zoning Board of Appeals:

Matthew D’Amico

Secretary to the Architectural Review

Committee: Sandra Licata

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

Superintendent Department of Public Works:

James Neubert

Deputy Superintendent of Public Works:

Michael Mendell

VILLAGE COURT

Village Justice: David Kirsch

Associate Village Justice: Gary Slobin

Clerk to the Judge: Dawn Ward

Court Clerk: Kristina Freire

Village of Kensington

2 Nassau Drive • Great Neck, NY 11021 • 516-482-4409 • www.vok-ny.com

MAYOR

Susan Lopatkin

DEPUTY MAYOR

Jeffrey Greener

TRUSTEE

Carey Ye

TRUSTEE

Brent Greenpan

TRUSTEE

Andrew Bloom

ZONING BOARD

OF APPEALS

Chairman: Bill Graham

Member: Marisa Gadlin

Member: David Lester

Member: Alvina Lo

Member: Miriam Kobliner

Alternate: Mitchell Kase

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW

BOARD

Co-Chairperson: Andrea Dennett

Co-Chairperson: Joyce Cheung

Member: Alina Hendler

Member: John Narlis

Member: Matt Jagoda

Member: Ken Eskildsen

BOARD OF ASSESSORS

Chairperson: Susan Lopatkin

Member: Jeffrey Greener

Member: Andrew Bloom

Member: Carey Ye

Member: Brent Greenspan

VILLAGE STAFF

Village Clerk/Treasurer: Melissa R. McComb

Supervisor, Department of Public Works: Brian Morris

Deputy Village Clerk: Anna Nardiello

Court Clerk: Dawn Ward

BUILDING DEPARTMENT

Commissioner of Buildings: Brent Greenspan

Tree Commissioner: Carey Ye

Building Inspector: Michael McNerney

POLICE DEPARTMENT

Commissioner of Police and DPW:

Susan Lopatkin

VILLAGE COURT

Village Justice: Richard Kestenbaum

Acting Village Justice: Jill Monoson

Prosecuting Attorney: Adam Covitt

Court Clerk: Dawn Ward

Village of Great Neck Plaza

2 Gussack Plaza • P.O. Box 440 • Great Neck, NY 11022 • 516-482-4500

MAYOR

Ted Rosen

DEPUTY MAYOR

Pamela Marksheid

DEPUTY MAYOR

Lawrence Katz

TRUSTEE

Michael DeLuccia

TRUSTEE

Siu Long (Alex) Au

ADMINISTRATION

Village Clerk-Treasurer: Patricia O’Byrne

BUILDING DEPARTMENT

Superintendent: Richard Belziti

PUBLIC WORKS

DEPARTMENT

Superintendent: Roy Curtis

JUSTICE COURT

Village Justice: Neil R. Finkston

Associate Village Justice: Richard Kestenbaum

Chief Court Clerk: Debra Bonnie

Village Prosecutor: Ernest R. Jones

Village of Saddle Rock

18 Masefield Way • Saddle Rock, NY 11023 • 516-482-9400

info@saddlerockny.gov • saddlerockny.gov

MAYOR

Dan Levy

DEPUTY MAYOR

David H. Schwartz

TRUSTEE

Alex Kishinevsky

TRUSTEE

Manny Alani

TRUSTEE

Ronan Ben-Joseph

ADMINISTRATION

Village Clerk/Treasurer:

Carmela Speciale

Village Justice: Hon. Julia Gavriel

Court Clerk: Maura T. McMullan

Village Attorney: James T. Murphy

Prosecutor: Gary Muhlstock

Building Inspector: Paul Lauria

Engineer: Harvey Bienstock

Audit/Accountant:

Satty, Levine & Ciacco CPA’s

ZONING & APPEALS

Chairmen: David Werber

Mitchell Gelbard

Claire Lorin

Herbert Ravitz

Ben Dubinsky

Merav Ben Josef

Gidi Yehoshua

Pool Director: Ben Hoffman

Village of Kings Point

32 Stepping Stone Lane • Great Neck, NY 11024 • 516-504-1000 • www.villageofkingspoint.org

MAYOR

Kouros “Kris” Torkan

TRUSTEE

Hooshang Nematzadeh

TRUSTEE

Tedi Kashinejad

TRUSTEE

Shahriar (Ebi) Victory

TRUSTEE

Ira S. Nesenoff

VILLAGE COURT

Village Justice: Gary Granoff

Acting Village Justice:

Michael A. Zimmerman

Village Prosecutor:

Benjamin Kaplan

Court Clerk: Rosemarie Onorato

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

Chairman: Mike Nassimi

Member: Jonathan Hazghiyan

Member: Sam Strausman

Member: Mojgan Sasson

Member: Jeff Monassebian

ARCHITECTURAL

REVIEW BOARD

Chairman: Mark Stumer

Member: Sandy Kamali

Member: Harvey Gessin

Member: Bita Sassouni

Member: Afshin (Effie) Dilmanian

PLANNING BOARD

Chairman: Hooshang Nematzadeh

Member: Michael Lamoretti

Member: Mehran Hakimian

Member: Mark Stumer

Memebr: Daniel Kimiabakhsh

LANDMARK PRESERVATION

COMMISSION

Chairman: Mark Stumer

Member: Marilyn Gessin

Member: Michael Kalnick

Member: Richard Solomon

KINGS POINT

POLICE DEPARTMENT

Commissioner: Daniel Flanagan

DEPARTMENT OF

PUBLIC WORKS

Superintendent: Domenick Stanco

Village of Russell Gardens

6 Tain Drive • Russell Gardens, NY 11021 • 516-482-8246 • www.russellgardens.com

MAYOR

David Miller

DEPUTY MAYOR

Lawrence Chaleff

TRUSTEE

Jane Krakauer

TRUSTEE

Martin Adickman

TRUSTEE

Matthew Ellis

VILLAGE ADMINISTRATION

Village Clerk/Treasurer: Danielle Pennise

Deputy Village Clerk: Eileen Clancy

Village Attorney: Andrea Tsoukalas Curto

VILLAGE COURT

Village Justice: Edward Goodman

Acting Village Justice: Laurie Berlin

Village Prosecutor: Adam Covitt

Court Clerk: Eileen Clancy

BUILDING DEPARTMENT

Superintendent: Robert Barbach

Kristofer De Paola

DEPARTMENT OF

PUBLIC WORKS

Supervisor: Brian Gauger

Village of Lake Success

318 Lakeville Road • Lake Success, NY 11020 • 516-482-4411 • www.villageoflakesuccess.com

MAYOR

Adam Hoffman

DEPUTY MAYOR

Gene Kaplan

TRUSTEE

Robert Gal

TRUSTEE

Spyro Dimitratos

TRUSTEE

Fred Handsman

TRUSTEE

Lawrence Farkas

TRUSTEE

Marian Lee

VILLAGE ADMINISTRATION

Village Clerk: Patrick E. Farrell

Village Office Liason: Deputy Mayor Gene Kaplan

Deputy Village Office Liason: Hon. Spyro Dimitratos

Village Deputy Clerk: Patricia Santomauro

Village Treasurer: Margaret Deane

Village Office Staff:

Dianne Morrissey

Ann Marie Simeoli

LeAnn Yu

Nadine Ciardiulli

PLANNING BOARD

Chairperson: Ira Levine

Deputy Chairperson: Elliot Browar

Member: Joseph Burachio

Member: Ray Kerstein

Member: Alan Mindel

Alternate: Peter Chun

Alternate: Marone Guriel

Liaison: Hon. Lawrence Farkas

PARKS AND RECREATION

COMMISSION

Commissioner: Trustee Rob Gal

Deputy Commissioner: Trustee Spyro Dimitratos

Member: Harriet Balbera

Member: Dina Burachio

Member: Antoinette Capodanno

Member: Marone Guriel

Member: Lee Korn

Member: Bennett Last

Member: Kara Mindel

Member: Mario Ranieri

Member: Jean Tien

Member: Jennifer Weber

Alternate: Eileen Sarroff

Alternate: Russell Solomon

HOUSE COMMITTEE

Chairperson: Trustee Fred Handsman

Chairperson: Trustee Fred Handsman

Deputy:Trustee Larry Farkas

Deputy: Trustee Marian Lee

Member: Tracy Berlinsky

Member: Elise Gad

Member: Linda Handsman

Member: Susan Mermel

Member: Mindy Plutzer

Member: Debbie Sosman

TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE

Liaison: Hon. Adam Hoffman

Member: Chabi Deochand

Member: Sue Goldman

Member: Russell Kern

BOARD OF APPEALS

Chairperson: David N. Milner

Liaison Trustee: Lawrence Farkas

Member: Andrew Ackerman

Member: Lisa Davis

Member: David Graber

Member: Stephen Levine

Alternate: David Fallick

Alternate: John Jahng

ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION

Commissioner: Hon., Marian Lee

Member: Laura Gal

Member: Priya Mackhrandilall

Member: Michele Raphael

Member: Adam Schneider

Member: Jean Tien

Member: Jonathan Witt

GOLF COMMISSION

Commissioner: Trustee Gene Kaplan

Member: Anthony Baek

Member: Meri Berger

Member: Barbara Briamonte

Member: Michael Cohen

Member: Paul Cohen

Member: Scott Fishbein

Member: Sue Goldman

Member: Ben Wang

Men’s Club President: David Milner

Women’s Club President: Sue Goldman

Golf Pro: Robert Mistretta

Course Superintendent: Jonathan Price

BUILDING DEPARTMENT

Liaison Trustee: Trustee Lawrence Farkas

Superintendent: Robert S. Bonnie

VILLAGE COURT

Village Justice: Hon. Mark Mermel

Acting Village Justice: Hon. Robert Raphael

Village Prosecuting Attorney: John Turano

Court Clerk: Roseanna Prisco

POLICE DEPARTMENT

Chief of Police, Commanding Officer: Joseph Gardella

Assistant Chief, Deputy Commanding Officer: Mark Staniszewski

Liaison: Hon. Lawrence W. Farkas

Village of Great Neck Estates

Atwater Plaza, 4 Gateway Drive • Great Neck • 516-482-8283 • www.vgne.com

MAYOR

William D. Warner, DDS

DEPUTY MAYOR

Jeffrey Farkas

TRUSTEE

Howard Hershenhorn

TRUSTEE

Ira D. Ganzfried

TRUSTEE

Lilia Shemesh

VILLAGE OFFICE STAFF

Village Administrator: Kathleen L. Santelli

Deputy Village Clerk: Maria Contrada

Deputy Treasurer: Eileen Prevete

Secretary: Alexa M Guercia

BUILDING

DEPARTMENT

Building Inspector/Code Official: Barbara Dziorney

Building & Safety Inspector: Michael Bogart

PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT

Superintendent: Ernest Garvey

Foreman: Diane Campbell

VILLAGE JUSTICE COURT

Village Justice:David I. Schaffer

Village Justice: Andrew D Greene

Village Justice Clerk: Gina Vinessa

BOARD OF

APPEALS

Chair: David Eshaghoff

Member: Kamran Hekmati

Member: Jay Corn

Member: Dov Sassoon

Member: Michael Smiley

Alternate: Alan Weinberg

Alternate: Michael Weinbaum

Alternate: Edwin Azarkian

ARCHITECTURAL

REVIEW BOARD

Chair: Annie Lo

Member: Eric Hui

Member: Jonathan Bijari

Alternate: Carolyn A Goldwyn

Alternate: Jonathan Kerendian

POLICE DEPARTMENT

Chief of Police: Ricardo Moreno III

Village of Thomaston

100 East Shore Road • Great Neck, NY 11023 • 516-482-3110 • www.villageofthomaston.org

MAYOR

Steven Weinberg

DEPUTY MAYOR

Burton Weston

TRUSTEE

Jay W. Chagrin

TRUSTEE

Aaron Halpern

TRUSTEE

Nancy Sherman

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

Chair: Nick Toumbekis

Deputy Chair: Michael Nikrooz

Member: John Pschenica

Member: Julie Georgopoulos

Member: Wenjing Feng

DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

Chair: Ruchira Madan

Member: Robert Schaufeld

Member: Robert Meyer

Member: Carol Adams

Member: Barbara Levy

ADMINISTRATION

Village Administrator: Denise M. Knowland

Deputy Village Clerk: Linda Earley

Superintendent of Public Works: William Mazurkiewicz

BUILDING DEPARTMENT

Building Inspector: Michael F. McNerney, RA