Courts & Crime
Islip

Islip murder-suicide reported days after Ridge case

Police

Suffolk County police say a man fatally shot his wife in their Islip home before he took his own life — less than a week after authorities responded to a similar case in Ridge.

In the Islip case, Third Precinct officers responded to a home on Parsons Landing after a 911 caller
reported a man with a gunshot wound outside the home at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 20, police said. Officers found a second shooting victim inside, authorities added. 

Homicide Squad detectives believe 73-year-old William Clifford apparently shot his 68-year-old wife, Eileen Clifford, before turning the gun on himself, according to investigators.

That murder-suicide came five days after Seventh Precinct officers responded to 911 caller reporting a gun-related incident at a home on Woodbrook Drive in Ridge at 12:56 p.m. on Feb. 15. Officers found a  68-year-old female resident of the home suffering from two gunshot wounds and had her airlifted to a local hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries, police said.

Gerard Senatore,  66-year-old retired corrections officer, barricaded himself inside the house, where Emergency Service Section officers found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Homicide Squad detectives are asking anyone with information on the Ridge incident to call them at 631-852-6392.

