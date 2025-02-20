Temple Beth-El of Great Neck will present an Israel discussion group focusing on IDF service, accompanied by a bagel brunch, on Sunday, March 2, at 10 a.m.

The program of the Miriam & Moses Center for Pluralistic Adult Jewish Learning will be led by Temple Beth-El’s Rabbi Emerita Tara Feldman from Israel via Zoom and facilitated in person by Temple Beth-El’s Rabbi A. Brian Stoller.

All are welcome to attend this complimentary event, where attendees will hear from two soldiers—and a surprise guest—about their individual experiences.

The program will also explore the issue of drafting ultra-Orthodox Haredim and will address the challenges that still exist and the changes taking place.

Questions on this topic or any others may be submitted to Rabbi Tara at taratalkingpeace@gmail.com by Thursday, Feb. 27.

“With so much happening in Israel, this group offers an opportunity for participants to talk, share and process their thoughts and feelings in a community setting,” said Rabbi Stoller, who will facilitate conversations based on news articles, books, podcasts and other sources covering current events in Israel.

This program is sponsored by Temple Beth-El’s Israel Committee, which is dedicated to supporting the Jewish state by fostering a deep and enduring commitment to Zionism, striving to strengthen connections with Israel through education, advocacy and engagement by providing resources and opportunities to explore the country’s rich culture, history and current events.

Those interested in learning about the committee are welcome to remain after the session to find out more.

Additional Israel Discussion Group sessions will be held on Sundays, April 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. and May 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The community is welcome to attend these enriching events with breakfast sponsored by the Lempert family. To ensure sufficient seating and sustenance, register at tinyurl.com/TBEIsraelTalk.

Temple Beth-El has served the community for more than 95 years and is located at 5 Old Mill Road. Learn more at www.tbegreatneck.org, 516-487-0900 or info@tbegreatneck.org.