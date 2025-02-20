Kramer Lane third graders learn the importance of heart health

On Feb. 12, third-grade students at Kramer Lane Elementary School participated in an engaging and educational program about heart health, led by representatives from Northwell. The event, held in the school’s library, featured interactive stations designed to teach students how to keep their hearts strong and healthy.

As part of the program, students rotated through four hands-on learning stations.

At one station, they discovered how proper nutrition supports heart health, while another station provided a demonstration on how the heart pumps blood throughout the body. A third station focused on the benefits of cardiovascular exercise, and at the final station, students learned how to listen to their own pulse.

To enhance their experience, each student received a stethoscope to use during the lesson, along with a Northwell bag, a chef’s hat and a healthy fruit cup to enjoy as a snack.

This event was held in recognition of February’s designation as Heart Health Month, emphasizing the importance of developing healthy habits early in life.

Through hands-on activities and expert guidance, Kramer Lane’s third graders gained knowledge about keeping their hearts strong for years to come.