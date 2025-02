Gymnasts from Salem Elementary School showcase their skills

Salem Elementary School held its annual fifth-grade gymnastics show, showcasing the young athletes’ flexibility, strength and skill. Students took on tumbling, balance beam, rings, choreography, and vaulting routines.

The day’s events were under the direction of physical education teachers Jeannine Fallon, Amanda Gargiulo, Stephan Brossard and Kaitlin Szczesny.

Information provided by Port Washington School District.