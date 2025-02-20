Things to do on Long Island this weekend include a show from comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

JEFF DUNHAM ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

One of the top-grossing comedians and ventriloquists in the world, will be leaving audiences slap-happy with the sides of their tucklers split when he brings his absolutely hilarious stand-up act to town.

UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke. ubsarena.com

$87-$88. 7 p.m. Feb. 21.

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

Sail away to the whimsical world of Gilbert & Sullivan’s operetta, The Pirates of Penzance, where a merry band of parading pirates—led by their Pirate King—clash swords and nightsticks with the bumbling Bobbies on the shores of Cornwall.

Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$40. Feb. 21-23.

CZECH NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

LIU faculty member Dr. Paul Kim, an acclaimed pianist and music scholar, will present an engaging pre-concert lecture on the works to be performed.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$31-$111. 3 p.m. Feb. 22.

SUFFOCATION

This brutal death metal band from Centereach Merauder, Morpheus Descends, Final Resting Place, Bowel Erosion.

Amityville Music Hall, 198 Bwy., Amityville, amh.live

$33.50. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22.

CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE

Magician Michael Carbonaro brings his unique blend of humor and illusions to the stage.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$30-$99.50. 7 p.m. Feb. 22.

ANNIE MARK

Annie’s songs explore life’s journey and the universal themes of love and loss, struggles and triumphs, shadows and light, with a little humor thrown in.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission. 3 p.m. Feb. 23.

NEW YORK ARABIC ORCHESTRA

The Arab world is so vast and diverse, and to celebrate its beauty, the New York Arabic Orchestra is excited to present a program that reflects the mosaic of sounds that makes up this region.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$36-$83. 3 p.m. Feb. 23.

ATLANTIC WIND SYMPHONY

This month’s concert will feature tunes from Broadway and movies.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$18-$28. 3 p.m. Feb. 23.

MATT MATHEWS

This comedian who’s so nice they named him twice brings his Boujee On A Budget Tour to Long Island.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$39.50-$59.50. 8 p.m. Feb. 23.

IAN

This Dallas-based rapper and Lil Yachty collaborator is best known for his breakout hit “Magic Johnson.”

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$25-$75. 8 p.m. Feb. 25.

DROPKICK MURPHYS

The Bostonian Celtic punk rock band takes their St. Patrick’s Day Tour 2025 to LI with special guests The Menzingers and Teenage Bottlerocket.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$39.50-$79.50. 7 p.m. Feb. 26.

JOHN LODGE

The Moody Blues’ co-lead vocalist, bassist, and songwriter performs the British rock band’s second album, Days of Future Passed, in its entirety.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$43-$166. 8 p.m. Feb. 26.

