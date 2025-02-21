Adopt, don’t shop: 10 cats and dogs who are looking for a home

Research shows that those who adopt rather than shop for companion animals report gaining a deeper, more fulfilling bond with a pet who truly appreciates their second chance. Whether you’re looking for a playful pup or a cuddly cat (or two), why not start the search for your new best furr-iend right here!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Chase is a sweet six-year-old pit bull mix from Virginia seeking a calm, secure home. He needs a fully fenced yard due to past escapes and thrives in a quiet neighborhood. While he can do well with older children, he’d love to meet everyone in the family! Chase is a bit fearful so he needs an experienced owner who can complete his training. If you have prior dog experience and want a loyal companion, visit our Port Washington campus to meet Chase today!

Zoinks! Scoob is a lovable two-year-old hound mix from Georgia with a heart full of affection. Great with all ages, he’s a perfect family companion! A meet-and-greet with the whole family is recommended to ensure a good match. With his friendly, curious nature, Scoob is ready to bring energy and love into your home!

Big, strong, and full of love — Tyson is a one-year-old lab mix from Arkansas searching for his forever home! A bit shy at first, he needs an experienced family to help build his confidence. He thrives in a quiet neighborhood with a fenced yard. Tyson does well with older kids and meet-and-greets are a must for family members and other dogs. Ready to give him the love and patience he needs? He’ll repay you with endless loyalty!

Sinatra is a two-year-old hound mix from Tennessee with lots of love to give—but he needs the right home. Best suited for an adult-only household, he takes time to trust new people and needs a patient, experienced family. Strong leadership will help him feel secure, especially an adopter who can complete his training. Sinatra is a fan favorite at North Shore Animal League America — could you be his perfect match?

*Double Adoption* One-year-old besties, Kinison and Farley, may get a little stage fright in new situations, but together, they’re unstoppable. Their trust in loving humans will melt your heart, and their endless curiosity will keep you entertained. Ready for some daily comic relief? Give these two a home, and let the laughter begin!

Epic has transformed from a cautious Afghan refugee to a fearless explorer! Once wary of his surroundings, he now thrives on discovering new spaces, toys, and people. This adventurous feline is ready to take charge in a home where he can rule solo — no other pets to slow him down! Think you can keep up with his zest for life? Epic is counting on you to take him to new heights!

Meet Marvelous Mason! This chatty four-year-old has come a long way from Kabul, Afghanistan, and you’d never guess all he’s been through. After charming vets and bouncing back from tummy troubles, he’s ready to party! It’s like his rescuers told him all about the amazing life waiting for him in NY, and now he’s on a mission—to find YOU! Are you ready to make Mason part of your family?

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Halloween is a beautiful, long-haired tuxedo cat with a heart full of love and a soft, affectionate nature. While she may be a bit shy at first, she blossoms into a devoted companion once she feels safe. She absolutely loves pets and lap time, making her a wonderful companion for someone looking for a gentle, affectionate cat to curl up with.

This elegant girl thrives in a calm environment where she can adjust at her own pace. She enjoys lounging in cozy spots, watching the world from a sunny window, and, most of all, receiving endless affection from her favorite humans. Halloween would do best with an experienced adopter and in a home with children over 14, as she can become overstimulated and may nip when she’s had enough. Despite this, she is incredibly loving and eager to find a patient, understanding home where she can truly shine.

To adopt Halloween, complete an adoption application here.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, the Remarkable Riley! This gorgeous, highly intelligent, well-trained, three-year-old black shepherd mix was brought to the animal shelter due to a change in her family’s circumstances. As a result of her broken heart, Riley takes a little extra time to trust new people. However, once she opens up, you will discover what an endearing little charmer she is.

Meeting Riley is an unforgettable experience — her natural beauty is captivating. Winning her endless love, loyalty, and devotion only requires a gentle approach, patience, and understanding. Once she feels safe and cherished, Riley will return that love a hundredfold. When you’ve earned her trust, she reveals her playful “tweenager” side, showing off her ability to perform tricks and commands that are sure to bring endless laughter and joy. Riley is truly a diamond in the rough, just waiting to shine in the right home.

Beautiful Riley is young, healthy, and has a lifetime of cherished memories to share with her adoptive family. She would be best suited in a home with no other pets and older children.

If you are interested in meeting Riley, please fill out an application and schedule a date/time to properly interact in a domestic setting, which includes the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and our Dog Walk trail

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!