Police said they recovered a Colt Cobra .38 from the scene, which was allegedly pointed at officers by Great Neck’s Emil Williams

Great Neck resident Emil Williams, 79, was shot and killed by New York City police officers on Feb. 18 after he pointed a loaded gun at officers in front of a Queens police precinct and refused to drop the weapon, according to reports.

William’s death came hours after he had been reported missing to the Nassau County Police Department.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera called the incident “instantaneous” at a press briefing that Tuesday night.

Watch live as NYPD executives provide an update on an ongoing investigation in Queens https://t.co/VfIamZXEsQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 19, 2025

Police said Wiliams parked his Lexus near the police station around 6:40 p.m. that Tuesday evening before approaching an officer in front of the 111th Precinct in Bayside, Queens, on the corner of Northern Boulevard and 215th Street.

The officer outside of the precinct who engaged with Williams was the station house security.

Williams then “suddenly” pointed the loaded Colt Cobra .38 at the officer outside the precinct, according to police. Williams did not respond to the officer’s commands to drop the weapon, police said, with additional officers then coming to the scene to assist.

Williams was then shot by four police officers multiple times after “unsuccessful” attempts to de-escalate the situation, Rivera said.

Officers gave Williams CPR after he was shot, and he was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rivera said the incident was recorded on police body cameras and precinct security cameras. He said the incident is being further investigated.

Rivera said it was “too early to determine” whether or not Williams was attempting suicide-by-cop or when an individual intentionally displays threatening behaviors in front of law enforcement with the intent to be killed in the incident, but that police were investigating this possibility.

Williams was a physician’s assistant at Vocational Instruction Project Community Services in the Bronx, which provides medical and behavioral health services, housing and addiction support for individuals.

Efforts to reach his family for comment were unavailing.