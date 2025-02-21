Herricks performs Alice in Wonderland

Herricks School District congratulates the cast and crew of the Herricks Middle School production of “Alice in Wonderland,” who brought audiences on a wild and wonderful adventure with three performances of the colorful classic from Feb. 7-9 at the Herricks Community Center. From the first notes of the overture performed by Herricks student musicians to the final curtain call of thunderous applause, the performance was a true pleasure. It displayed in full color the true breadth of talent being developed within the district. The students sang, danced, and acted with perfection as they followed Alice throughout her journey through the rabbit hole. There, she encountered a new world filled with talking objects and eccentric animals and learned lessons that she would never forget. The stage crew handled the lights and sound, and the stage design, video projections, and costuming helped set the mood.