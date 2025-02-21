Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Community Events
Floral Park

Herricks performs Alice in Wonderland

Screenshot 2025-02-21 085849
Scenes from the Herricks Middle School production of “Alice in Wonderland,” which brought audiences on a wild and colorful trip through the rabbit hole with three performances at the Herricks Community Center from Feb. 7-9.
Photo courtesy of Herricks Public Schools
Herricks School District congratulates the cast and crew of the Herricks Middle School production of “Alice in Wonderland,” who brought audiences on a wild and wonderful adventure with three performances of the colorful classic from Feb. 7-9 at the Herricks Community Center.

From the first notes of the overture performed by Herricks student musicians to the final curtain call of thunderous applause, the performance was a true pleasure. It displayed in full color the true breadth of talent being developed within the district.

The students sang, danced, and acted with perfection as they followed Alice throughout her journey through the rabbit hole. There, she encountered a new world filled with talking objects and eccentric animals and learned lessons that she would never forget.

The stage crew handled the lights and sound, and the stage design, video projections, and costuming helped set the mood.

About the Author

More Floral Park News

More from our Sister Sites