Hundreds of seniors receive handmade Valentine’s Day cards

Students from Plainview and Jericho schools created handmade Valentine’s Day cards for seniors in the area through the third annual “From Your Heart to Our Seniors” project.

The students joined Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker, who delivered cards to hundreds of District 16 seniors at The Residences at Plainview and Plainview-Old Bethpage Senior Citizen Club.

“This Valentine’s Day, our local army of crafty Cupids outdid themselves with the beautiful and uplifting greetings that put smiles on seniors’ faces wherever I had the privilege of delivering them,” Drucker said in a release. “I am grateful to each and every student for putting so much thought and care into the creation of their cards, and I am especially thankful to the students from Plainview’s Pasadena Elementary School and the Jericho Middle School Service Community Club for their outstanding efforts. Let’s keep working together to spread love and kindness during the rest of this winter and all year long!”