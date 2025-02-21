Sewanhaka high schoolers attend leadership forum

Sewanhaka Central High School District Superintendent’s Advisory Council held its first districtwide school year meeting at a Leadership Forum hosted at Elmont Public Library on Feb. 6.

The Superintendent’s Advisory Council is comprised of 60 students from all five school buildings who expressed an interest in participating, collaborating, and being a leader in both their own school building and districtwide.

The students met with Superintendent Regina Agrusa, Assistant Superintendent for Student Support Services Nichole Allen, and Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Richard Faccio to provide feedback, offer advice, and share their hopes for the district’s future.

The forum began with an icebreaker activity to help the students get to know their peers from the other buildings. Each student had dot stickers in their respective school color, and they were asked to meet new friends and swap stickers. By the end of the activity, the students had a colorful array of stickers on their folders.

Dr. Caryl Oris, district psychiatrist, and Sewanhaka High School psychologist Jason Teague led a discussion on cell phone use in schools and how it can affect students’ mental health, productivity, and communication. The students participated in a group discussion regarding their views on possible cell phone policies and procedures.

Following the cellphone conversation, New Hyde Park Memorial High School student Darsh Mirchandani shared his plans for a district political action committee. The entire advisory council then participated in the team activity, “What Would You Do?”

The leadership forum concluded with “Courageous Conversations,” led by Sewanhaka High School’s social studies chairperson, Nicholas Simone, and English chairperson, Kathleen Crimmins.

The advisory council students discussed the meanings of “courage” and “leadership,” sharing ways they can be leaders in their school buildings by spreading kindness and setting a good example for others.

“It was a great opportunity to get to know students from other buildings and talk about stuff that matters to us,” Floral Park Memorial High School senior Oscar Dalton said. “I hope we can do this again in the spring.”

Superintendent Agrusa will continue to meet individually with each building’s group throughout the school year, with a final Advisory Council meeting with all five schools planned for June.