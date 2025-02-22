20 Herricks students receive regional Scholastic writing awards

Twenty Herricks students have been recognized with 2025 Regional Scholastic Writing Awards, including thirteen Gold Key winners who will advance to the national competition. Photo courtesy of Herricks Public Schools.

Herricks Public Schools recognizes 20 students who were recently announced as 2025 Regional Scholastic Writing Award winners. This is the greatest number of Herricks students to be selected for Scholastic Writing Awards in one year. This is also the most students the district has had receive Gold Key awards, the top honor.

The Scholastic Writing Awards are the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens. Entries are considered regionally for Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention awards based on skill, originality and the emergence of a personal voice or vision. Students who receive a Gold Key will advance to compete at the national level.

Herrick students announced for 2025 Scholastic Writing Awards include:

Aleya Bailey (9) – Gold Key | Flash Fiction

Sherlyn Cai (8) – Honorable Mention | Short Story

Calista Chan (11) – 2 Silver Keys | Poetry

Aiden Cherian (10) – Honorable Mention | Poetry

Dana Choi (12) – Gold Key | Flash Fiction, Silver Key | Poetry

Fiona Ciccone (10) – Honorable Mention | Poetry

Callista Domingo (10) – Gold Key | Poetry

Daneen Gondal (11) – Honorable Mention | Poetry

Jun Guan (9) – Gold Key | Flash Fiction

Rachel Ha (11) – Gold Key | Poetry, 2 Honorable Mentions | Poetry

Shannon Hong (12) – Gold Key | Personal Essay & Memoir

Suparna Kundu (9) – Honorable Mention | Poetry

Kristen Lee (10) – Honorable Mention | Poetry

Matthew Liu (10) – Silver Key | Poetry

Dianne Noh (10) – Honorable Mention | Personal Essay & Memoir

Evelyn Ren (11) – Silver Key | Poetry, Honorable Mention | Poetry

Wenshu Wang (10) – 5 Gold Keys | Poetry, 2 Silver Keys | Poetry, 2 Honorable Mentions | Poetry

Ziyan Wang (12) – Gold Key | Personal Essay & Memoir

Madelyn Wong (10) – Gold Key | Poetry

Sabrina Zhang (12) – Honorable Mention | Personal Essay & Memoir

In total, Herricks students received 13 Gold Key Awards, 7 Silver Key Awards and 12 Honorable Mentions.