20 Herricks students receive regional Scholastic writing awards

Herricks Public Schools recognizes 20 students who were recently announced as 2025 Regional Scholastic Writing Award winners. This is the greatest number of Herricks students to be selected for Scholastic Writing Awards in one year. This is also the most students the district has had receive Gold Key awards, the top honor.
The Scholastic Writing Awards are the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens. Entries are considered regionally for Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention awards based on skill, originality and the emergence of a personal voice or vision. Students who receive a Gold Key will advance to compete at the national level.
Herrick students announced for 2025 Scholastic Writing Awards include:
- Aleya Bailey (9) – Gold Key | Flash Fiction
- Sherlyn Cai (8) – Honorable Mention | Short Story
- Calista Chan (11) – 2 Silver Keys | Poetry
- Aiden Cherian (10) – Honorable Mention | Poetry
- Dana Choi (12) – Gold Key | Flash Fiction, Silver Key | Poetry
- Fiona Ciccone (10) – Honorable Mention | Poetry
- Callista Domingo (10) – Gold Key | Poetry
- Daneen Gondal (11) – Honorable Mention | Poetry
- Jun Guan (9) – Gold Key | Flash Fiction
- Rachel Ha (11) – Gold Key | Poetry, 2 Honorable Mentions | Poetry
- Shannon Hong (12) – Gold Key | Personal Essay & Memoir
- Suparna Kundu (9) – Honorable Mention | Poetry
- Kristen Lee (10) – Honorable Mention | Poetry
- Matthew Liu (10) – Silver Key | Poetry
- Dianne Noh (10) – Honorable Mention | Personal Essay & Memoir
- Evelyn Ren (11) – Silver Key | Poetry, Honorable Mention | Poetry
- Wenshu Wang (10) – 5 Gold Keys | Poetry, 2 Silver Keys | Poetry, 2 Honorable Mentions | Poetry
- Ziyan Wang (12) – Gold Key | Personal Essay & Memoir
- Madelyn Wong (10) – Gold Key | Poetry
- Sabrina Zhang (12) – Honorable Mention | Personal Essay & Memoir
In total, Herricks students received 13 Gold Key Awards, 7 Silver Key Awards and 12 Honorable Mentions.