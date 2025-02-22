Manhasset Public Library annual budget vote and trustee election

The Manhasset Public Library’s annual budget vote and trustee election will be held on Tuesday, April 8, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.

Absentee ballot applications and Early Voting applications will be available on the Library’s website www.manhassetlibrary.org and at the Second Floor Reference Desk of the Library beginning Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The completed application must be received by the Library District Clerk/Library Director no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 27 if the Absentee or Early Voting ballot is to be mailed.

If the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter, the completed application must be received by the Library District Clerk/Library Director no later than 5:00 pm on Monday, April 7.

All ballots for the 2025 Annual Vote and Trustee election must be received by the library