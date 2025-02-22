Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Congestion pricing, murder-suicide and more

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.
Crime news: man pronounced dead after car submerged in water in Oyster Bay
A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead after his car was found submerged in water in the Theodore Roosevelt Park and Marina on Thursday, Feb. 13, Nassau police said.
Long Island reacts to Trump killing NYC congestion pricing
The Trump administration moved on Feb. 19 to kill the New York State-run congestion pricing in Manhattan just six weeks into its run, triggering a strong reaction from Long Islanders.
Islip murder-suicide reported days after Ridge case
Suffolk County police say a man fatally shot his wife in their Islip home before he took his own life — less than a week after authorities responded to a similar case in Ridge.
LaVino Wine & Spirits boutique: first all-kosher wine destination in Great Neck
LaVino Wine & Spirits, a women-owned boutique in Great Neck, has opened its doors with a unique mission: to provide an exceptional selection of kosher wines from around the world in an inviting and community-oriented environment.
OpEd: Prioritizing safety and affordability for Nassau County In 2025
I want to reassure our residents that my administration remains steadfast in our commitment to make living here as safe and affordable as possible in 2025.