Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Congestion pricing, murder-suicide and more

By Posted on
Manhattan traffic, New York City
The Trump administration has moved to kill the congestion pricing implemented by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Long Island officials have been rallying against the program for months.

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.

Crime news: man pronounced dead after car submerged in water in Oyster Bay

crime NCPD nassau county police department logo

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead after his car was found submerged in water in the Theodore Roosevelt Park and Marina on Thursday, Feb. 13, Nassau police said.

Long Island reacts to Trump killing NYC congestion pricing

GettyImages 1784680171

The Trump administration moved on Feb. 19 to kill the New York State-run congestion pricing in Manhattan just six weeks into its run, triggering a strong reaction from Long Islanders.

Islip murder-suicide reported days after Ridge case

SCPD suffolk county police department police car

Suffolk County police say a man fatally shot his wife in their Islip home before he took his own life — less than a week after authorities responded to a similar case in Ridge.

LaVino Wine & Spirits boutique: first all-kosher wine destination in Great Neck

kosher wine
Liron and Talia David with Mandy and Philippe DallacorteLaVino Wine & Spirits

LaVino Wine & Spirits, a women-owned boutique in Great Neck, has opened its doors with a unique mission: to provide an exceptional selection of kosher wines from around the world in an inviting and community-oriented environment.

OpEd: Prioritizing safety and affordability for Nassau County In 2025

Bruce Blakeman
Nassau County Executive Bruce BlakemanBruce Blakeman

I want to reassure our residents that my administration remains steadfast in our commitment to make living here as safe and affordable as possible in 2025.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites