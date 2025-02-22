Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Congestion pricing, murder-suicide and more

The Trump administration has moved to kill the congestion pricing implemented by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Long Island officials have been rallying against the program for months.

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead after his car was found submerged in water in the Theodore Roosevelt Park and Marina on Thursday, Feb. 13, Nassau police said.

The Trump administration moved on Feb. 19 to kill the New York State-run congestion pricing in Manhattan just six weeks into its run, triggering a strong reaction from Long Islanders.

Suffolk County police say a man fatally shot his wife in their Islip home before he took his own life — less than a week after authorities responded to a similar case in Ridge.

LaVino Wine & Spirits, a women-owned boutique in Great Neck, has opened its doors with a unique mission: to provide an exceptional selection of kosher wines from around the world in an inviting and community-oriented environment.

