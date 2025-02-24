Bruce Blakeman kickstarts re-election campaign for county executive

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has announced his run for re-election.

Republican leaders from across the county gathered at the American Legion Post 1066 in Massapequa Monday as Blakeman kickstarted his bid for another term in office in front of a large and energetic crowd.

“You ain’t see nothing yet,” Blakeman said Monday. “The best has yet to come. We are going to continue to build the best economy, the safest county, the kindest county, the most generous county, the warmest county, and the most successful county in The United States.”

Blakeman is running on the slogan “cutting taxes and fighting crime.”

Democratic County legislator Seth Koslow announced his campaign to challenge the incumbent Jan. 8. He issued a statement saying taxes and crime have both risen under Blakeman’s leadership.

“Under Bruce Blakeman, Nassau taxpayers are paying more and getting less,” he said. “Taxes are higher, crime is rising, and millions in illegal fees have not been refunded. Instead of helping hardworking families, he is using taxpayer dollars to line the pockets of his political donors and party cronies. Nassau County deserves better. I will fight to put money back where it belongs, in the hands of taxpayers, and ensure our county is safe, affordable, and well-run for everyone.”

Koslow’s platform includes lowering property taxes, reducing “oversized administration expenses,” introducing “accountability measures” for more transparent county governance and investing in infrastructure and law enforcement.

“It seems like yesterday that I kicked off my campaign right here in Massapequa,” Blakeman said at Monday’s announcement about his first run for county executive.

Blakeman was elected the 10th county executive in 2021, defeating Laura Curran for the seat. During his time in office, there has been legislation banning face masks in public places, with exceptions for religious, health or cultural reasons, porhibiting transgender girls or women from competing in women’s sports and creating a citizen’s militia. He also declined to make Nassau a sanctuary county for undocumented migrants.

Blakeman’s campaign slogan rides on the fact that he has not raised taxes during his time in office and that the county is one of the safest in the country. Nassau was named the safest county in America by U.S. News & World Report. He has also overseen multiple events come to Nassau, including the T20 Cricket World Cup which was held at Eisenhower Park in July 2024.

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino introduced a number of Republican leaders who put their support behind Blakeman.

Former U.S. Rep. Peter King, County Legislator Howard Kopel, Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin, Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jen DeSena, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelley and Republican Chairman for Nassau County Joe Cairo all spoke about backing the Republican nominee.

Blakeman’s campaign announcement took place at noon Monday, with his last remarks coming roughly one hour later. The county legislative session (typically scheduled for 1 p.m.) was pushed to 2 p.m. According to Nassau County Deputy Communications Director Mike Fricchione, the six Democratic legislators in the county were in attendance at the meeting’s usual start time and sat waiting for the Republican officials to show up.

Blakeman has not had the greatest success in elections throughout his political career. He received the Republican nomination for the state’s comptroller election in 1998 but fell to Carl McCall. Blakeman lost his seventh legislative district seat in 1999 as Democrats took control of the county for the first time in its history. He also lost in the 2014 election as he ran for the fourth congressional district.

Two months later, Blakeman was appointed to the Hempstead Town Council. He spent six years on the board before announcing his bid for county executive.

Nassau County has had 10 county executives: seven Republicans and three Democrats. Koslow is looking to join Eugene Nickerson (1962-1970), Tom Suozzi (2002-2009) and Laura Curran (2018-2021) as Democratic county executives since the position was founded in Nassau in 1938. Election Day is scheduled for Nov. 4.