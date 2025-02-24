Over half of North Hempstead’s service requests are for Project Independence

“Blankets of Love,” a Project Independence program, donated 289 handmade blankets, 80 hats, and 22 shawls and scarves last December.

For more than 15 years, the Town of North Hempstead’s Project Independence program has served tens of thousands of residents over the age of 60 with services ranging from social work to transportation. In 2024, around 53 percent of the town’s total service requests were for Project Independence services.

The initiative is a part of North Hempstead’s Department of Services for the Aging and aims to support residents who want to stay in the homes of their choice as they age.

At the end of 2024, Project Independence had 17,498 members, or around 29 percent of the town’s over-60 population.

Town spokesman Umberto Mignardi says the initiative supports many senior citizens facing poverty since older populations might be left behind when combatting financial problems. Nassau County’s poverty rate among residents over the age of 65 is six percent compared to the state average of 12 percent.

“Project Independence is the gem of North Hempstead,” Mignardi said.

Some of the most-used services that Project Independence offers are for nursing, social work and transportation. Nursing services include blood pressure screening and in-home, telephone, or office assessment, along with referrals to home healthcare services and medication management counseling.

In 2024, roughly 1,500 Project Independence members participated in social work services that included individual or group counseling. Social groups offered include bingo, bridge, and discussion groups. “Blankets of Love” is a social group that crochets blankets, hats, scarves and shawls every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Clinton G Martin Park, and is one of the most popular social groups.

Project Independence also offers discounted taxi and bus services for residents going to doctor’s appointments or with other medical needs, and free transportation services for food shopping. In 2024, Project Independence provided more than 31,000 rides, with just under 450,000 rides offered since 2009.

Other programs under Project Independence include a weekly radio show called “Project Independence and You!” that airs on Friday mornings at 10 am on WCWP, support for Veterans, and a home maintenance program.

The next initiative Project Independence will host is free health screenings provided by the St. Francis Outreach Bus, which will offer a blood pressure screening and blood tests for cholesterol and diabetes at locations across the town starting March 7.

For more information about Project Independence, visit www.northhempsteadny.gov/PI-Home or call 311 or 869-6311.