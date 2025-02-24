St. Anthony’s High School Choir Students Return Home from Pilgrimage to Italy

About 100 St. Anthony’s High School choir and orchestra students’ families greeted the teenagers with a thunderous ovation as they arrived Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport upon the kids’ return from a rare pilgrimage to Italy.

Throughout the Huntington-based Catholic high school’s biannual Sant’ Agata Tour 2025 over winter break, the students performed at various cathedrals throughout the European country. This trip was extra special because it coincided with A Jubilee Year, or Holy Year, which is a special year in the Catholic Church that focuses on forgiveness, reconciliation and renewal — something that only happens once every 25 years.

“It was special because we do these pilgrimages regularly every other year, but this year was special because it was the Holy Jubilee Year,” said Brother Joshua DiMauro, the assistant principal and dean of student activities at St. Anthony’s, who led the trip.

Among the celebrations that the students joined were walking with pilgrims through the Holy Doors of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, absolving the sins of believers. The doors are usually sealed shut and are only opened on Jubilee Years.

Chris Farrell, St. Anthony’s dean of admissions and assistant choral director, who helped organize the trip, said it meant a lot to him to be able to see the students learn more about their faith throughout the journey.

“This is a trip that we always say will last a lifetime, and only in maybe the eighth, the ninth day of the trip, did we see that it was transformative to them,” said Farrell. “But only in a few years, even down the line a decade, will they then realize that this was a formative trip that will affect them for the rest of their lives.”

He said that many students were overcome with emotion after visiting the Abbey of Montecassino, as they took in its beauty. The group was originally scheduled to perform in front of Pope Francis but were unable after he fell ill.

The students’ families were decked out in St. Anthony’s colors — black and gold — as they welcomed their children home at JFK Terminal 1.

“I’m so proud of him,” said Elizabeth Aloni, the mother of St. Anthony’s sophomore Jonah Aloni and senior vice president of events at Schneps Media, the parent company of the Press. “It felt amazing that [Jonah] could have this incredible experience and be safe with his school, and led by Brother Joshua and Mr. Farrell, and knowing that he was safe and experiencing something in a way that he would never experience any other way.”

In addition to singing and joining the pilgrimage, the students also learned some new culinary skills, such as cheese making and olive oil making.

“It was a lot of fun,” Jonah said. “It was nice to see everything in Italy. Super cool to sing and experience a pilgrimage. I think just hanging out with my friends, being close to everyone, all the concerts were super fun. People seemed to really enjoy it.”