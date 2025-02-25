Crime News: Man arrested for alleged sex trafficking

Man arrested for sex trafficking

A Queens man was arrested in connection to sex trafficking that occurred in Nassau County between July 2024 and February 2025, according to police.

An investigation discovered 55-year-old Jorge J. Ramos of Astoria to be involved in prostitution within the county, police said. He was arrested without incident, according to police. Defendant Jorge J. Ramos is charged with sex trafficking, second-degree promoting prostitution and third-degree promoting prostitution.

Laurelton man pleads guilty for deadly crash

Matthew Whyte, 29, of Laurelton pleaded guilty on Feb. 20 to aggravated vehicular homicide, three counts second-degree of manslaughter, one count of second-degree assault and driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to the district attorney after an accident on the Southern State Parkway in 2022, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

The defendant is expected to be sentenced to 4 ½ – 13 ½ years in prison on April 24, 2025, the district attorney’s office said.

On Nov. 5, 2022, at approximately 8:56 p.m., 18-year-old Ciara Hare was driving her 2004 Honda Civic eastbound on the Southern State Parkway near Exit 32 with passengers 18-year-old Florence Oprisan and 22-year-old Jean Marc Miller, the DA said.

Whyte was driving his 2018 Subaru WRX in the same direction near the exit, weaving in and out of lanes of traffic and driving while impaired by marijuana, at a measured speed of 93 miles per hour five seconds before the accident, the district attorney said. An unidentified individual in a third vehicle was also speeding, and driving recklessly, and appeared to be racing Whyte, according to Donnelley.

Whyte crashed into Hare’s vehicle, forcing the vehicle off the roadway and into a traffic camera pole on the right shoulder of the parkway, as his vehicle also left the roadway, overturned, and landed in the wooded shoulder of the parkway a short distance away, the DA said.

The third unidentified vehicle did not crash and drove away, the Donnelley said. All three members in Hare’s car died as a result of the accident, the district attorney said.

Fire in Syosset

The arson bomb squad reported a fire that occurred in Syosset on Monday, Feb. 24.

The incident occurred at 11:58 am at a house on Walters Avenue, police said. The Syosset Fire Department extinguished the fire, but not before it caused extensive damage to the home, according to police. There were no reported injuries and no criminality is suspected, police said.

North Bellmore Robbery

Police reported a robbery that occurred in a North Bellmore parking lot on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Two unidentified suspects approached a 78-year-old man as he was backing out of a parking space at North Shore Farms on 2820 Jerusalem Avenue at 5:50 p.m., police said. One of the subjects intentionally punched the victim’s car claiming the victim just struck him with his vehicle, according to police.

Both subjects then began yelling, threatening and demanding money from the victim who handed over roughly $600 to the suspects, police said. The suspects then left the scene in a white Maserati, police said.

Police describe the first subject as a white male between 30-40 years of age, 6’0” tall weighing approximately 220 lbs., with a black beard and mustache. Police say he was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with white and red stripes, grey pants and brown shoes.

Police describe the second subject as a white male approximately 30 years of age, 6’0” tall weighing approximately 220 lbs., with a brown beard and mustache. Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt with a blue t-shirt over the sweatshirt and a grey knit hat.

Robbery in Uniondale

Police reported a robbery in Uniondale that took place early Friday morning involving a BB gun.

A 23-year-old male was driving a 2018 Honda, delivering Papa John’s Pizza to a home at the time of the incident, according to police. Two unidentified subjects emerged from the side of the residence, showing a black handgun and demanding the food, police said.

The victim retreated to his car, and the driver’s door glass was shattered, police said. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle glass was shattered consistent with a BB gun, according to police. The victim was transported to an ambulance for further treatment as he suffered a laceration to his head, police said.

Police say the subjects are both being described as males, 5’8” tall, 18 – 20 years of age all black clothing. They fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to police.

Two arrested in New Hyde Park for larceny

A Queens man and a Hempstead woman were arrested on Saturday, Feb. 22 after entering a Victoria’s Secret and concealing assorted merchandise, according to police.

The couple left the store without paying for items, and were later found and put under arrest, police said. One of the two became violent and combative during the arrest, causing a detective to sustain a laceration to her hand and injury to her knee, police said.

Jazmine Addison was charged with petit larceny and Amar Williams was charged with second-degree assault, petit larceny and resisting

arrest, police said.