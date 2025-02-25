Which Nassau communities can see residential change in the future?

Nassau County has several areas primed for residential growth with multiple communities already developing new housing opportunities.

The state’s Pro-Housing Communities Program provides certification for local governments that take action to support housing growth. Qualified areas must show either a recent increase in housing or a resolution that states their commitment to Pro-Housing principles. Certified communities then qualify for multiple grant programs that can help provide these areas with resources in order to expand residentially.

Long Island is home to 15 of the state’s 273 pro-housing communities. Nine of those areas are in Nassau County (Farmingdale Village, Freeport Village, Glen Cove City, Hempstead Village, Long Beach City, Mineola Village, Port Washington North Village, Valley Stream Village and Westbury Village) with another four areas submitting letters of intent (Floral Park Village, New Hyde Park Village, Island Park Village and Manorhaven Village.)

“There are many municipalities in Nassau County that have taken action to meet the housing needs of our population, which is critical to keep the Long Island suburban dream alive,” said Matt Cohen, president and CEO of the Long Island Association.

The LIA said in its 2025 policy priorities that the median home price in Nassau County as of November 2024 was $775,000 and that 36% of Long Islanders spend 30% or more of their income on housing costs equating WHAT DOES THIS MEAN? MATCHING? the second highest percentage in the state. The LIA also said that it wants to help increase the state funding available to designated Pro-Housing Communities to support first-time homebuyers.

“Long Island can only be sustainable for the future if we address our housing affordability crisis and expand options, including accessory dwelling units and support for first-time homebuyers and seniors,” Cohen said.

Many of the county’s pro-housing communities have worked to develop projects that would make residential units more available. Glen Cove City has multiple constructions underway and has already developed a number of housing projects that align with the state’s goals.

Glen Cove was one of 15 New York communities to be awarded $150,000 from New York State’s Smart Growth Community Planning Program, which helps encourage affordable housing. Mayor Pam Panzenbeck said the city has 340 vouchers for rental housing through its Section 8 Program.

That $150,000 grant to Glen Cove was just one of 48 Long Island projects that received funding from the Regional Economic Development Council last year. The region received over $19 million in grants from the program while the entire state can get up to $447 million.

Gov. Kathy Hochul set aside $123 million specifically for pro-housing communities throughout the state in 2024 She made the announcement in January that she has proposed an additional $110 million to go toward these communities this year.

“There’s only one solution to New York’s housing affordability crisis: We’ve got to build more housing,” Hochul said.

Westbury Village and Port Washington North Village both have projects in the public hearing process that may bring further development to those areas. Farmingdale and Mineola Villages have been instrumental in the downtown revitalization initiative in the county as both communities have brought many housing projects to their area over the past two decades.