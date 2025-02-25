Roslyn Estates board says wireless equipment upgrades can go ahead

The Roslyn Estates Board of Trustees unanimously gave the go-ahead for AT&T to start work on replacing antennas atop 1044 Northern Blvd.

The board previously voted to approve AT&T’s application to install new communications equipment on the four-story building at the village’s northern border after a contentious public hearing Dec. 16.

This month’s decision will allow the communications company to start work on replacing antennas. The board cited three radio-frequency studies previously discussed at the December meeting in response to concerns from nearby residents about the potential health impacts from radiation the antenna emits.

The studies measured radio-frequency levels atop the building’s roof and up to 30 feet away, which according to the board, were within the FCC’s exposure standards.

Along with approving the special use permit for AT&T’s antenna, board members discussed dead or dying trees around the neighborhood that they may need to cut down. Trustees Stephen Fox and Brett Auerbach said that ivy that wraps around the village’s trees should be removed since unkept growth can contribute to killing trees, leaving them vulnerable to toppling over.

“We’re like sitting ducks waiting for these monsters to come down,” Auerbach said.

Fox also said residents should monitor the state of trees on their property to make sure they’re healthy.

At next month’s meeting on March 17, the board will discuss the village’s draft budget for 2025-2026, before elections take place the following day on March 18.