Guide to GN: Private schools

SILVERSTEIN HEBREW ACADEMY LONG ISLAND JEWISH DAY SCHOOL 117 Cutter Mill Road Great Neck, NY 11021 USA 516-466-8522 info@shagn.org www.shagn.org Dean of School: Rabbi Yoseph Geisinsky Associate Head of School: Chanie Geisinsky Principal: Sari Bacon

NORTH SHORE HEBREW ACADEMY MIDDLE SCHOOL 26 Old Mill Road Great Neck, NY 11021 (516) 487-9163 General Studies Principal, Grades 1-8: Sharon Applebaum Judaic Studies Principal, Grades 6-8: Rabbi Simon Basalely

NORTH SHORE HEBREW ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL 400 North Service Road Great Neck 11020 (516) 487-2424 www.nshahs.org Head of School: Rabbi Dr. Jeffrey Kobrin Dean: Ira Miller