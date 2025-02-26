Quantcast
Guide to GN: Private schools

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

COUNTRYSIDE
MONTESSORI SCHOOL
354 Lakeville Road
Great Neck, NY 11020
Phone: 516-406-3623
csmontessori@cmsgn.com
www.cmsgn.com

LONG ISLAND
HEBREW ACADEMY
122 Cutter Mill Road
Great Neck, NY 11021, United States
516-466-3656
rosel@lihagn.org
www.lihagn.org
Principal: Dalia Shabatian

NORTH SHORE HEBREW
ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL
400 North Service Road
Great Neck 11020
(516) 487-2424
www.nshahs.org
Head of School: Rabbi Dr. Jeffrey Kobrin
Dean: Ira Miller

NORTH SHORE HEBREW
ACADEMY MIDDLE SCHOOL
26 Old Mill Road
Great Neck, NY 11021
(516) 487-9163
General Studies Principal, Grades 1-8: Sharon Applebaum
Judaic Studies Principal, Grades 6-8: Rabbi Simon Basalely

NORTH SHORE HEBREW
ACADEMY ELEMENTARY
SCHOOL
16 Cherry Lane
Great Neck, NY 11023
(516) 487-8687
www.nsha.org
Principal: Sharon Applebaum
Judaic Studies Principal: Rabbi Adam Acobas

SILVERSTEIN HEBREW
ACADEMY LONG ISLAND
JEWISH DAY SCHOOL
117 Cutter Mill Road Great Neck, NY 11021 USA
516-466-8522
info@shagn.org
www.shagn.org
Dean of School: Rabbi Yoseph Geisinsky
Associate Head of School: Chanie Geisinsky
Principal: Sari Bacon

Cameryn Oakes

Cameryn Oakes is The Long Island Press’ reporter covering the communities of Great Neck, Manhasset and the Town of North Hempstead. Born and raised in California’s capitol, Cameryn now resides in Brooklyn. She began her journalism career with Blank Slate Media in February of 2023, which has since merged with The Long Island Press. Her prior work included a summer internship at The Stockton Record where she covered a national murder trial and as managing editor at her college newspaper, The Mustang News, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

