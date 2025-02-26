Guide to GN: Scouts

BOY SCOUTS
Troop 0010 Citizens Group
25 Prospect Street
Great Neck NY 11021
Contact: Dwight Rosenstein
(516) 482-3603
djrosenstein@gmail.com
www.troop10greatneck.org/home/index.html
Troop 0097 American Legion Post 304
27 Bayview Avenue
Manhasset NY 11030
Contact: Thomas Twomey
(646) 206-2364
thomas.twomey@troop97.org
Troop 0071 Plandome Village Association
Plandome Village Hall
65 South Drive
Plandome NY 11030
Contact: Timothy Katsoulis
(917) 679 – 7282
timkatsoulis@gmail.com
www.plandometroop71.com
CUB SCOUTS
Pack 0178 All Saints Church
855 Middle Neck Road
Great Neck NY 11024
Contact: Chin Tang
Email: tangbsa@yahoo.com
www.greatneckcubscouts.com
Pack 0003 Congregational Church Of Manhasset
Contact: Timothy Galvin
Pack 0101 St Marys RC Church
Shelter Rock Elementary School
Manhasset NY 11030
Contact: John Dangelo
(516) 365 – 9259
www.manhassetcubpack101.com
GIRL SCOUTS OF NASSAU COUNTY
110 Ring Road West
Garden City, NY 11530
customercare@gsnc.org
516-741-2550
www.gsnc.org