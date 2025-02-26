Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue

Guide to GN: Scouts

BOY SCOUTS

Troop 0010 Citizens Group
25 Prospect Street
Great Neck NY 11021
Contact: Dwight Rosenstein
(516) 482-3603
djrosenstein@gmail.com
www.troop10greatneck.org/home/index.html

Troop 0097 American Legion Post 304
27 Bayview Avenue
Manhasset NY 11030
Contact: Thomas Twomey
(646) 206-2364
thomas.twomey@troop97.org

Troop 0071 Plandome Village Association
Plandome Village Hall
65 South Drive
Plandome NY 11030
Contact: Timothy Katsoulis
(917) 679 – 7282
timkatsoulis@gmail.com
www.plandometroop71.com

CUB SCOUTS

Pack 0178 All Saints Church
855 Middle Neck Road
Great Neck NY 11024
Contact: Chin Tang
Email: tangbsa@yahoo.com
www.greatneckcubscouts.com

Pack 0003 Congregational Church Of Manhasset
Contact: Timothy Galvin

Pack 0101 St Marys RC Church
Shelter Rock Elementary School
Manhasset NY 11030
Contact: John Dangelo
(516) 365 – 9259
www.manhassetcubpack101.com

GIRL SCOUTS OF NASSAU COUNTY
110 Ring Road West
Garden City, NY 11530
customercare@gsnc.org
516-741-2550
www.gsnc.org

About the Author

Cameryn Oakes

Cameryn Oakes is The Long Island Press’ reporter covering the communities of Great Neck, Manhasset and the Town of North Hempstead. Born and raised in California’s capitol, Cameryn now resides in Brooklyn. She began her journalism career with Blank Slate Media in February of 2023, which has since merged with The Long Island Press. Her prior work included a summer internship at The Stockton Record where she covered a national murder trial and as managing editor at her college newspaper, The Mustang News, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

More from our Sister Sites