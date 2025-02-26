Healthy Aging & Wellness Expo Returns to Long Island for a Day of Education and Empowerment

Long Islanders looking to take charge of their health and well-being won’t want to miss the Healthy Aging & Wellness Expo, returning for another exciting year. Produced by the Long Island Press, this premier event is set to take place on March 11 at the Mid-Island Y JCC.

This free event is designed for those 55+, seniors, caregivers, and health-conscious individuals looking to learn about the latest advancements in health, wellness, and lifestyle improvements. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with leading healthcare professionals, wellness experts, and local organizations offering valuable resources tailored to aging well and living a vibrant life.

What to Expect at the Healthy Aging & Wellness Expo

The expo will feature a diverse lineup of exhibitors, engaging panel discussions, and interactive activities, all geared toward promoting healthy lifestyles and proactive aging. Visitors can look forward to:

Expert-Led Seminars and Panel Discussions

A major highlight of the event is the series of informative discussions led by medical professionals, wellness experts, and industry leaders. These sessions will cover a range of important topics, including:

Preventative Healthcare & Screenings

Learn about the latest medical screenings and preventative care strategies to maintain optimal health.

Nutrition & Healthy Eating for Seniors

Discover how to improve energy, digestion, and overall well-being through a balanced diet.

Fitness & Mobility – Get expert advice on staying active and independent through exercise and physical therapy techniques.

Managed Health Care

Learn strategies to support brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

Exhibitor Booths with Free Resources

Attendees will have the chance to visit exhibitor booths featuring healthcare providers, insurance specialists, senior living communities, wellness brands, and local organizations. Representatives will be on hand to provide resources, answer questions, and discuss services tailored to aging adults and their families.

Free Health Screenings and Demonstrations

The event will also offer complimentary health screenings such as blood pressure checks, vision and hearing tests, and glucose monitoring, allowing attendees to stay on top of their health. In addition, there will be live demonstrations showcasing senior-friendly fitness programs, stress-reducing techniques, and even cooking demos featuring nutritious recipes.

Networking & Community Engagement

Beyond the educational and health-focused opportunities, the Healthy Aging & Wellness Expo serves as a great networking event. Attendees can connect with like-minded individuals, meet local business owners, and discover community resources that support senior living and overall wellness.

Why Attend?

Whether you are a senior looking to enhance your quality of life, a caregiver seeking resources, or simply someone interested in proactive health and wellness, this event has something for everyone. The Healthy Aging & Wellness Expo offers a unique opportunity to learn, engage, and take actionable steps toward a healthier future—all in a welcoming and supportive environment.

How to Register

The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is encouraged. For more details and to RSVP, visit HealthExpoLI.com

Don’t miss this chance to invest in your well-being and explore everything Long Island has to offer for healthy aging!

Healthy Aging & Wellness Expo is scheduled for March 11, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mid-Island Y JCC, 45 Manetto Hill Rd. in Plainview. For more information visit HealthExpoLI.com