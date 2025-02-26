Jericho Library children’s book discussions, read alouds this month

For more information or to register for events, visit the Jericho Public Library website, jericholibrary.org.

March 8 at 10:30 a.m.: Saturday Storytime

Children ages four through eight are invited to a morning storytime in the library. Caregivers must stay in the library during this program.

March 10 at 7:00 p.m.: “Sylvester and the Magic Pebble” by William Steig

Children in first and second grade are invited to talk about “Sylvester and the Magic Pebble” by William Steig. After registering, pick up a copy of the book to read and be prepared to talk about it with your peers.

March 20 at 7:00 p.m.: Books Before Bedtime

Children ages four through eight are invited to listen to a read-aloud and then watch a short film, all before bedtime.