Sewanhaka presents first draft of budget, honors students at board meeting

New Hyde Park students and staff accept an honor from Special Olympics designating their school as a National Unified Champion School.

Sewanhaka Central High School District’s Board of Education presented a proposed $262 million budget for 2025-2026 at its meeting Tuesday night.

The budget funds notable curriculum expansions and capital construction projects, including the implementation of a new biology and earth and space science curriculum, the creation and implementation of new classrooms for CTE medical assisting and cosmetology programs, new roofing at Sewanhaka and District schools, new flooring in the boys’ locker room, and new tables and stools in science classrooms at Floral Park.

The district’s budget is divided into three categories: administrative, program, and capital.

Administrative includes offices of personnel, business, the superintendent, insurance, central data processing, department chairpersons, and building supervision and totals $30,924,603 for the next academic year.

Program totals $198,323,059 and includes instruction, special education programs, technology, health services, extra-curricular activities, transportation, and library media centers;

Capital totals $32,814,374 and includes construction projects and renovations at each of the district’s buildings.

Other curriculum enhancements for the next school year include the implementation of a new curriculum for algebra II, intro to biology, chemistry, studio art, entrepreneurship, child psychology, and world language courses, implementation of a district digital literacy program for all seventh-grade health students, expansion of the district’s dual enrollment options with Nassau Community College

It also includes enhancement of the district’s English as a new language program and implementation of district midterm exams in Algebra I and Biology and Diagnostic Exams for all incoming seventh graders in English language arts and math.

Totaling $262,062,036, the proposed 2025-2026 budget is 2.49% greater than this year’s.

The district will fund the budget through a projected $75,528,638 of state aid and $180,533,398 of local revenue, which comes from the district’s tax levy, reserves, LIPA Pilots, and an allocation from their fund balance.

The budget vote will take place on May 20.

A proposition to create a new capital reserve for future improvements at district buildings, athletic facilities, and upkeep work, such as plumbing, electrical, renovations, furniture, other equipment, and more, will also be on the ballot.

Prior to presenting the budget, the board honored dozens of student accomplishments, including those who are National Merit Scholar Finalists, 2024 NYSSMA All-State Musicians, and Floral Park High School’s Trumpet Literary Magazine, which earned the highest rank, first class, in the National Council of English Teachers REALM program.

The district also celebrated New Hyde Park Memorial High School’s designation as a National Unified Champion School, a recognition by Special Olympics for actively promoting an inclusive and welcoming environment, particularly for students with disabilities.