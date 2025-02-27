How to help your dogs’ allergies this sniffles season

Furry friends get the sniffles, too! Here’s how to help your dog’s allergies.

Allergies are a common and often frustrating issue for pet owners. Understanding the causes, recognizing the signs, and exploring effective treatment options ensures your furry companion stays happy and healthy all year round.

Dr. Ned Horowitz, BVMS, of Massepequa Pet Vet, identifies the most common allergens as house dust mites, plant pollens, and fleas. Seasonal inhalant and contact allergies are also quite prevalent, so pet owners should watch for patterns in their pet’s symptoms.

“If a pet starts scratching excessively or develops ear infections at the same time each year, seasonal allergies may be the culprit,” he said. Allergic pets often suffer from secondary bacterial or yeast (Malassezia) infections, which can worsen skin conditions. “These infections need to be treated simultaneously with the allergy itself.”

Read also: Paws of War reunites 80-year-old LA wildfire victim with missing cat

Fortunately, there are several effective treatments available for pets suffering from allergies. “Apoquel is an oral medication, and Cytopoint is a once-a-month injectable given by veterinarians. Both are very safe and effective,” said Dr. Horowitz. Other treatments include cyclosporin, Temaril-P, and a newer, more controversial product called Zenrelia.

“Some antihistamines may mildly help, but they often just make the pet more tired, leading owners to believe their pet is less itchy,” he said. Topical treatments can also provide relief for pets with allergies. “There are many great options, including Malaket, Malaseb, and Douxo shampoos, as well as piroxicam relief sprays.”

Food allergies are also a concern but require careful diagnosis. According to Dr. Horowitz, if a food allergy is suspected, an elimination diet can help identify the cause. “The pet must be placed on a novel protein diet, meaning a protein source they have never been exposed to before. Excellent hydrolyzed protein diets are available, such as Hill’s Z/D, Royal Canin HP, or the Ultimino diet. The pet must remain exclusively on this diet for 12 weeks to accurately determine if food is the issue.”

When diagnosing allergies, testing can be helpful but varies in accuracy. “There are serum blood tests, but the gold standard is intradermal allergen testing performed by a board-certified dermatologist.” However, Dr. Horowitz warns against online allergy testing kits, stating that they have been found to be highly inaccurate.

“Certain dog breeds such as pit bulls, bulldogs, and shepherds tend to be hypersensitive to allergens due to genetic predispositions,” Dr. Horowitz says. Owners of these breeds should be particularly vigilant in monitoring their pets for allergy symptoms. Since every animal is unique, treatment should be tailored to their individual needs. Consulting a veterinarian remains the best approach to managing pet allergies effectively.