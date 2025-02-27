Jovia honored for its commitment to community involvement

AVP of Business Banking Ray Schwetz, Senior Manager of Business Development Joseph Prinzo, and VP of Business Development Peter Purpura attended the award ceremony and accepted the plaque on behalf of Jovia.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Long Island Chapter honored Jovia Financial Credit Union at its annual meeting and award ceremony on Jan. 30.

Held at the Heritage Club at Bethpage, Jovia was recognized with the Gilbert Tilles Award, which is given to a person or organization that exhibits outstanding commitment to philanthropy and community involvement.

Founded on the spirit of value, innovation, and giving back to the neighborhoods it serves, Jovia sponsors numerous arts and cultural events each year, hosts free seminars to help educate and enlighten, and awards thousands of dollars in scholarships to deserving students.

“To be recognized alongside such esteemed organizations continues to motivate us to strive for greater impact and positive change in the communities that we serve,” Senior Manager of Business Development Joseph Prinzo said in his acceptance speech. “This award reflects the shared vision and commitment we have to creating lasting social good, and it encourages us to push further in our mission of ‘people helping people’.”