Reflecting back, looking ahead on McKenna’s 100th day

McKenna Elementary School in the Massapequa School District celebrated the 100th day of the school year on Monday, Feb. 24. Despite being the first day back from winter break, students and staff participated in various activities marking the milestone.

Each kindergarten class hosted a different station, with students rotating through the four classrooms. One activity involved completing 100 exercises in sets of 10, including arm circles, jumping jacks and hops on each foot. Another station focused on stacking 100 plastic cups. Students also engaged in 100-day drawings and counted with 100 cubes.

First-grade students worked on writing projects about their favorite parts of the school year and imagined what life might be like at 100 years old. In second grade, students created digital projects using the BookCreator app, where they included pictures of themselves with accessories such as wigs and glasses to represent being 100 years old.

Throughout the school, students participated by wearing 100-day shirts or dressing as if they were 100 years old. Many children also wore crowns with the phrase “100 days brighter.”