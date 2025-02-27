North Shore students to participate in DECA state championship

Three students have been selected from North Shore High School to compete at the DECA state championships

All three North Shore High School students who competed in the Distributive Education Clubs of America regional conference at Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School in December have been selected to move onto the state championship.

“North Shore students exceled in business once again with our first year’s participation in DECA,” said Lauren Sandback, the school’s business education teacher. “DECA is a global student organization with a mission to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management in high schools and colleges around the world.

Raymond Lin and Maria Michael will compete in the finance category and Polena Semenko will compete in the entrepreneurial category. The New York DECA State Career Development Conference will be held March 5 through March 7 at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center in Rochester.

Submitted by the North Shore Central School District