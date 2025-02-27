Plainview-Old Bethpage students takes home 10 medals in regional science Olympiad

The Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School Science Olympiad Team had a strong showing at the 2025 Nassau East Regional Science Olympiad competition.

The Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School Science Olympiad team performed at the 2025 Nassau East Regional Science Olympiad competition, earning ten medals across five different events.

Competing against some of the region’s top Science Olympiad teams, the high school students demonstrated their expertise in challenges, including bungee drop, ecology, forensics and geological mapping. The students prepared for months and showed collaboration skills and a passion for science and innovation.

The Science Olympiad is a national competition that tests students in a wide range of STEM disciplines, from biology and chemistry to engineering and physics. The Nassau East regional contest took place at Division Avenue High School in Levittown.

“Congratulations to our brilliant, hardworking, and passionate Science Olympians,” said Coach Susan Wetzler. “Facing fierce competition, our students rose to the challenge and represented POBJFK with excellence.”