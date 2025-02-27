Roslyn High School Bulldogs host pantry drive

The Roslyn High School Parent Faculty Association hosted a Bulldog Pantry Drive on Feb. 12, collecting food, personal care items, and nearly $1,200 in donations. These funds directly assist individuals and families in need, while strengthening community support.

The semi-annual pantry drive was held in the front circle of the high school, where community members dropped off dozens of filled supermarket bags. Elementary school students played a key role in the drive, receiving paper bags from the Bulldog mascot and filling them with donations. Enthusiasm seeped through the young students, highlighting the spirit of giving.

Students in the Pathways to Independence program and RAISE program have begun sorting and stocking the pantry and will use the donated funds to purchase additional essentials. The pantry, which is managed by the Roslyn High School RAISE program and Pathways to Independence classes, not only supports local families, but also assists other community pantries in need.

The partnership between Pathway to Independence, RAISE students, and the Roslyn High School Food Pantry emphasized the importance of responsibility and community involvement, principles that are central to the school’s mission. The drive’s success serves as a reminder of the power of collective action and the lasting difference that can be made when everyone joins together to support those in need.

Donations of non-perishable food, household essentials, and grocery store gift cards continue to be welcomed. They can be dropped in the bin outside the visitor entrance at Roslyn High School.