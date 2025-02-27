Things to do on Long Island this week include a stand up show from comedy legend Kevin James.

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include comedy shows, concerts and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

MATT FRASER

From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Fraser has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org.

$66-$106. 8 p.m. Feb. 28.

MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY

Graham’s groundbreaking and uniquely American style of dance has influenced generations of artists and continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$31-$111. 8 p.m. Feb. 28.

JUDY COLLINS

Hear “Send in the Clowns,” “Both Sides Now,” Amazing Grace,” and countless other hits from one of the great voices of any generation.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$38-$146. 8 p.m. Feb. 28.

THE DISCO BISCUITS

This Philadelphia-based jam band known for their trance fusion hit the Island on their Bubble Tour.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$30-$75. 8 p.m. Feb. 28, Mar. 1.

MEGA CARNAVALAZO 2025

The lineup features Perseverancia Musical, Mano a Mano, Orquestra Lor Menor, Paola Estefani, The Rumba Musical and DJ Willy Mix.

Stereo Garden, 9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue, stereogardenli.com

$30.59. 9 p.m. March 1.

RING OF FIRE: THE JOHNNY CASH MUSICAL SHOW

From the heart of the man in black’s songs comes a unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, home and family.

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, theatrethree.com

$25-$40. March 1-30.

BRYAN GALLO & HIS BAND

Intrigued by both the sounds of alternative country-rock and wistful pop music, this singer-songwriter pens songs that are deeply personal but still readily accessible.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission. 3 p.m. March 2.

DEAR ERICH, A JAZZ OPERA BY TED ROSENTHAL

Dear Erich was inspired by 200 newly discovered letters written in Germany between 1938 and 1941 by Herta Rosenthal to her son Erich, the composer’s father.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

7 p.m. March 2.

KEVIN JAMES

The star of the award-winning Paul Blart: Mall Cop blockbuster movie franchise performs his Owls Don’t Walk tour material for his hometown fans.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$49.50-$99.50. 7:30 p.m. March 2.

DAVID NIHILL

This author, YouTuber and comedian takes his Shelf Help Tour to LI.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$25-$45. 8 p.m. March 5.

PEPPER

The Hawaiian ska band of “Give It Up” fame — which was the last band to play The Crazy Donkey — brings their This Small Kine Tour to town with an opening set by NY’s own Vana Liya.

Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, muls.com

$33.65. 7 p.m. March 6.

SMOKEY ROBINSON

The Motown legend shows fans how it’s done on his Legacy Tour Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of A Quiet Storm.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$99.50-$199.50. 8 p.m. March 6.

ADRIAN VANDENBERG

This rock star will perform such Whitesnake and Vandenberg hits as “Here I Go Again,” “Still Of The Night,” and “Fool For Your Loving.”

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$35-$55. 8 p.m. March 6.