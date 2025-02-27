Upcoming events in Farmingdale Village

Be a Star – Tuesday, March 4 and April 1, 7– 8:30 p.m. – Farmingdale Open Mic and Jam Sessions ~ hosted by Chuck and Vinny, inside Village Hall. Music, poetry, comedy, stand-up, spoken word, dramatic reading, magic, jazz & other performances. Various types of performers – All Ages, are welcome to participate,

Farmingdale Village announces that the 11th Annual Farmingdale St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for Sunday, March 16 at 2 p.m. Get Your Green On and join the community for a parade and celebration in downtown Farmingdale on March 15. The village is honored to announce the SPD Parade Grand Marshal: Farmingdale Village Trustee Cheryl Parisi.

A workshop with local history librarian Natalie Korsavidis will be held on Sunday, March 23 at 2 p.m., at Farmingdale Village Hall. World War was a time filled with fear, uncertainty, patriotism, and a strong sense of community. Local history librarian Natalie Korsavidis will share stories gathered from oral histories, first-hand accounts, the local newspaper, and more about what life was like in Farmingdale during this time.

Farmingdale Easter Egg Hunt – Photos with the Easter Bunny: Bring family, friends and Easter baskets to the Farmingdale Village Green, 361 Main St., Saturday April 12: egg hunt starts @ 11 AM sharp, arrive early by 10:45 a.m., bring Easter baskets – then take photos with the Easter Bunny at the gazebo. The event is free to attend. The egg hunt is for children 11 years old and younger.