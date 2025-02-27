Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Community Events
Farmingdale

Upcoming events in Farmingdale Village

2024 Farmingdale St. Patricks Parade
2024 Farmingdale St. Patricks Parade
Photo: Marketing Masters NY

Be a Star – Tuesday, March 4 and April 1, 7– 8:30 p.m. – Farmingdale Open Mic and Jam Sessions ~ hosted by Chuck and Vinny, inside Village Hall. Music, poetry, comedy, stand-up, spoken word, dramatic reading, magic, jazz & other performances. Various types of performers – All Ages, are welcome to participate,

Farmingdale Village announces that the 11th Annual Farmingdale St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for Sunday, March 16 at 2 p.m. Get Your Green On and join the community for a parade and celebration in downtown Farmingdale on March 15. The village is honored to announce the SPD Parade Grand Marshal: Farmingdale Village Trustee Cheryl Parisi.

A workshop with local history librarian Natalie Korsavidis will be held on Sunday, March 23 at 2 p.m., at Farmingdale Village Hall. World War was a time filled with fear, uncertainty, patriotism, and a strong sense of community. Local history librarian Natalie Korsavidis will share stories gathered from oral histories, first-hand accounts, the local newspaper, and more about what life was like in Farmingdale during this time.

Farmingdale Easter Egg Hunt – Photos with the Easter Bunny: Bring family, friends and Easter baskets to the Farmingdale Village Green, 361 Main St., Saturday April 12:  egg hunt starts @ 11 AM sharp, arrive early by 10:45 a.m., bring Easter baskets – then take photos with the Easter Bunny at the gazebo. The event is free to attend. The egg hunt is for children 11 years old and younger.

About the Author

More Farmingdale News

More from our Sister Sites