25 people attend Duck Walk and Talk in Oyster Bay

Over 25 attended the Friends of the Bay speaker series “Duck Talk and Walk” event

Friends of the Bay, an environmental conservation and advocacy organization based in Oyster Bay, held its first Speaker Series event of the year, “Winter Ducks of Oyster Bay—A Duck Talk and Walk,” on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The event was led by Executive Director Christine Suter and co-hosted by the Theodore Roosevelt Sanctuary and Audubon Center, the Huntington-Oyster Bay Audubon Society and the WaterFront Center.

More than 25 people attended the event, which began with a lecture at The WaterFront Center, followed by a duck walk along Beekman Beach and West Shore Road.

“I love doing the duck talk and walk because it’s a fun way to help people become more connected with the environment in Oyster Bay during the winter months,” said Suter. “We are lucky to have so many different duck species that make Oyster Bay their home for the winter, and the people who attend the walk become really engaged in learning how to identify them.”

Friends of the Bay’s mission is to preserve, protect, and restore the ecological integrity and productivity of the Oyster Bay/Cold Spring Harbor Estuary and the surrounding watershed. For more information, visit www.friendsofthebay.org.

Submitted by Friends of the Bay