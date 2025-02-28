Glen Cove student earns Gold Key award for artwork

Glen Cove student Phoebe Pinder received multiple honors in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for her exceptional talent. Phoebe earned two Gold Keys for her works “A Change of Heart and New Beginnings,” a Silver Key for “A Mother’s Gaze” and four Honorable Mentions in the Scholastic Arts Category.

“I’m honored to receive these awards and grateful for the support of my teachers and classmates,” Pinder said. “I’ve been painting and drawing since I was little, and it means a lot to me to see my art recognized.”

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition program for creative students, as well as the largest source of scholarships for young artists and writers. Her Gold Key pieces will now advance to the national level, where they will be evaluated by distinguished judges from across the country.

Glen Cove High School Art Teachers Maria Verni and LeeAnn Palazzo commended Phoebe’s

artistic vision, dedication, and growth in the Visual Arts Program.

“Phoebe is truly a unique artist whom I’ve had the pleasure of teaching since her freshman year. Her unique artistic vision is definitely something to be recognized and she is truly talented beyond her years. It has been a pleasure to watch her grow in our Visual Arts program at GCHS,” said Maria Verni, one of the school’s art teachers.

“Phoebe’s exceptional talent and dedication continue to inspire audiences both within and beyond the Glen Cove community. We are so proud of her achievements,” said Lawrence Nadel, district coordinator of fine & performing arts.

Submitted by the Glen Cove City School District