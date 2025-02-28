From “The Great Gatsby” to 2025: the timeless return of the bob haircut

As the world marks the 100th anniversary of “The Great Gatsby,” the bob haircut, an iconic symbol of the Roaring 20s, is making a major comeback.

Once a bold statement of rebellion and modernity, this timeless hairstyle is now seen everywhere—from the fashion runways to the red carpets. Whether sleek and elegant or voluminous and textured, the bob has re-emerged as a must-have look for those seeking to make a chic statement.

“The bob never really left. It’s just evolved over the years,” said Karina Mauro, owner of Willows Cove Salon in Mineola. “People are bringing it back with their own twist, modernizing it to fit their style. We’re seeing a resurgence, especially with the anniversary of ‘The Great Gatsby.'”

The bob’s appeal lies in its versatility. From the classic chin-length bob to more modern variations like the French bob or the Gatsby bob, there’s a cut to suit every face shape and personal style.

The sleek, chin-length bob with deep side parts and soft waves, often referred to as the “Gatsby Bob,” is particularly popular right now, drawing inspiration from the 1920s but with a contemporary touch. Mauro explains that while the Gatsby bob may be a classic 1920s style, it’s not the only version in demand.

“There are a lot of variations: angled, wavy, graduated, layered, asymmetrical, French, Italian; the Gatsby-inspired bob is sleek and chin-length, while the French bob has more texture and playfulness,” she said. “Both are very chic, but with different vibes.”

The bob gained popularity in the early 1920s as women’s fashion embraced a more modern and rebellious spirit. Film actresses of the 1920s like Louise Brooks and Clara Bow helped popularize the look, symbolizing freedom and defiance of old Victorian-era ideals.

In The Great Gatsby, the bob also appears as a symbol of flapper culture—a vibrant movement in which women embraced new levels of independence and self-expression.

Fast forward 100 years and the bob continues to hold cultural significance, remaining a statement of elegance and confidence.

“It’s always been a style that’s associated with sophistication, whether it’s the bold and blunt cut or a softer, more textured look,” Mauro said. “And now, with the influence of European fashion and celebrities, it’s everywhere—on the runway, in fashion magazines and of course, in our salon.”

But who exactly is returning to the salon for this timeless style? Mauro notes that bobs aren’t just for one demographic.

“We have clients of all ages asking for bobs,” she explained. “It really depends on the texture of the hair. Younger clients in their 20s tend to gravitate toward a more blunt bob, while older clients might go for something a little more textured or layered.”

The bob is not only a versatile hairstyle for women but can also be adapted to a wide range of hair textures.

“A lot of people think bobs are just for straight hair, but that’s not true at all,” Mauro said. “We can make it work for curly hair, too. We can even use extensions to create a faux bob for those who aren’t ready to commit to a chop.” For curly-haired clients, the bob can be a softer look, with the texture adding volume and movement that makes the cut look fresh and playful.

A bob’s versatility is also in its styling. Whether it’s a sleek, straight look or tousled with a bit of wave, the bob works for both casual and formal occasions.

“A bob can be styled to be sophisticated or more relaxed depending on how you want to wear it,” Mauro said. “The key to maintaining that sharp look, though, is regular visits to the salon to keep the shape intact.”

The bob also appeals to clients who appreciate timeless beauty. The bob is manageable without a lot of effort, especially when compared to longer styles. Mauro explained, “It’s a cut that fits seamlessly into the busy lives of our clients. It’s easy to manage and doesn’t require a ton of styling. Plus, it always looks stylish.”

While the bob continues to evolve, from its rebellious roots in the 1920s to the sleek, modern iterations we see today, it remains a symbol of boldness and beauty.

“The bob has stood the test of time because it’s not just a trend,” Mauro said. “It’s a statement about who you are. It’s modern; it’s timeless and it’s always in style.”

As we celebrate the centennial of “The Great Gatsby,” there’s no better time to embrace the bob—whether it’s the classic Gatsby-inspired version or a modern twist that reflects today’s fashion-forward approach to beauty. Regardless of the variation, the bob haircut remains as influential and timeless as the roaring decade that first made it iconic.