Jericho’s new English teacher brings creativity into the classroom

Shayna Anderson is a new addition to the Jericho High School English department and brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to our community.

Originally from Florida, Anderson graduated from SUNY Old Westbury with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in Adolescent English Education. Additionally, she earned her ENL certification from Molloy College and has seven years of teaching experience. So far, she said, she thoroughly enjoys everything about working here.

“Jericho has been such a welcoming, positive and warm place,” Anderson said.

Anderson added that the supportive atmosphere reminds her of her own college experience, where her professors were incredibly kind and caring, guiding her on her life path. She’s deeply grateful for that and decided to become a teacher to help others in the same way.

Incorporating fun and engaging activities into her classes is a major goal for Ms. Anderson.

“I like to give students opportunities to interact with each other and also explore topics independently,” she said.

She hopes to continue positively impacting her students and plans to bring even more creative teaching strategies into the classroom.

Sophomore Lucas M. praised her teaching style. He said, “She is a very responsible teacher, and I enjoy her approach in class.”

Sophomore Tiffany Z. added, “She’s really fun and knows a lot about different teaching methods.”

Curriculum associate for English language arts Daniel Salzman said he is impressed with Anderson’s character and training.

He said, “She is compassionate and caring, and her specific skills give her a versatile ability in teaching, helping students progress at different language levels. Her teaching style is based on multi-modality, not only focusing on students’ reading and writing but also emphasizing the importance of listening and speaking in the language learning process.”

Anderson comes from a large family, with cousins, aunts and uncles all living nearby on Long Island. In her free time, she loves reading books, watching movies and taking walks in parks and on nature trails. She especially likes taking trips upstate to different state parks and regions such as the Finger Lakes.

Anderson is so excited to be part of the Jericho community.

Gill Zhang writes for the JerEcho, the Jericho High School student newspaper