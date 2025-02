Photo caption: New Hyde Park Memorial High School National Merit finalists Brice Chiu, Clayton Yu and Rachel Jacob are pictured with, from left, School Counselor Dr. Eileen Valdes, School Counselor Samantha Marino, School Counselor Jeanne Laudenslager and Principal Rosemary DeGennaro. Photo courtesy of the Sewanhaka Central High School District.

New Hyde Park Memorial High School students Brice Chiu, Rachel John Jacob and Clayton Yu have been selected as finalists in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Students enter the competition by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

About 15,000 of the semifinalists become finalists and receive a Certificate of Merit attesting to their distinguished performance in the competition.

Approximately half of the finalists will be Merit Scholarship winners.