Port Washington Challenger basketball team debuts in first home game

Port Washington Challenger basketball team holds first home game of the season against Roslyn.
The Port Washington Challenger basketball team, a group of students from Weber Middle School and Schreiber High School, played in the district’s first home game of the season on Feb. 26 against a team of students from Roslyn.
Coaches Lisa Castaldo and Sandy Jozefowski, from Schreiber High School, worked with the students after school for the past three weeks, developing basketball and athletic skills that helped them compete.
The Challenger athletics program offers students with special needs who participate in adapted physical education the opportunity to be part of a school sports team and compete against neighboring school districts.
The program includes Port Washington students in and out of the district, from sixth through 12th grades, and has both boys and girls on the same team.