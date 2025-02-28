Roslyn elementary schools host E-Pledge kindness project

Harbor Hill and East Hills elementary schools hosted E-Pledge closing ceremonies on Wednesday, Feb. 26, after completing 100 acts of kindness in 100 days.

The E-Pledge is a project noticing and noting acts of kindness, big and small, that was initiated by Gary and Lynne Falkowitz in 2023 in honor of their son Ethan. The pledge calls for students to perform 100 acts of kindness in 100 days.

“By spreading kindness and happiness, The E Pledge becomes a powerful tool for students to learn and teach about the far-reaching impact of their actions and the importance of being responsible and compassionate human beings,” the Ethan Falkowitz Foundation says. “Kindness knows no boundaries and can be a force for positive change at any level.”

Students with handmade hearts took turns reading off keywords of kindness during a schoolwide gathering.

Information provided by Roslyn School District.