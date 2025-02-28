Spielberg movie starring Emily Blunt filming in Huntington next week

A Steven Spielberg film starring Emily Blunt and Wyatt Russell will be filming in Huntington next week.

A taste of Hollywood is coming to Huntington. An untitled Steven Spielberg movie starring Emily Blunt is set to film in the town between Monday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 5.

Details about the yet-to-be-named movie are scarce, but the plot reportedly centers around a UFO. The film stars Emily Blunt, known for acting in blockbusters like The Devil Wears Prada, Oppenheimer and A Quiet Place, Wyatt Russell from Marvel projects like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Thunderbolts*, and Josh O’Connor of The Crown and Challengers, the latter of which has recently earned him a dedicated internet following.

A casting call released last month sought Long Island locals from ages 18 to 70 to portray wrestling fans for the project, Huntington Now reported.

The casting agency, Grant Wilfley Casting, has also posted casting calls to their social media for a Spielberg-Blunt project titled Non-View, which may be the yet-unreleased title of the UFO project.